Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week

Over the nine innings, Jones scattered six hits for four runs, walking none and striking out seven on the day.

Jones shined against the Hurricanes, throwing a 111-pitch complete game on Saturday, in addition to hitting .417 over the three games to help Georgia Tech baseball take its fourth-straight ACC series.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior two-way standout Cam Jones (Houston County, Ga./Houston County (Georgia State)) was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week for his terrific performance against Miami (Fla.), as well as also being named to the Two-Way Player of the Year watch list, it was announced today.

His performance on the mound marked his second time Jones has gone the distance this season, but first nine-inning CG – also a career-long for him. It’s the first nine-inning complete game since Andy Archer pitched a four-hit shutout against Indiana State in the 2021 NCAA Nashville Regional (June 6, 2021).

Jones also recorded five hits on the weekend, two doubles and an RBI, while scoring three times. When not pitching, Jones played first base and right field during the weekend.

All in a day's work for 2️⃣ ➡️ 9.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 7 K

➡️ 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 2B@c_jones30 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/DsglusACz5 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 28, 2024

Jones has been one of the top two-way players in the country, joining the 23-player Olerud Award watch list as one of only two representatives from the ACC. The Houston County native is currently third on the team, hitting .331 with 54 hits, 11 doubles and three home runs for 25 RBI, reaching base at a .433 clip. He also ranks third in the ACC with 23 stolen bases on the season, having been only caught once.

On the mound, Jones leads the Jackets with a 4.07 ERA over 13 appearances and four starts with a 3-1 record, three saves and two complete games. In his 42.0 innings of work, the southpaw has allowed just 38 hits and 19 runs, walking 13 and striking out 34. Opponents are hitting just .247 against him, holding a 1.19 WHIP, which is good for fifth in the ACC.

Georgia Tech takes the midweek off for final exams, but will return on the road for its three-game series at No. 5-ranked Clemson on May 3-5. First pitches are scheduled for 6 p.m., 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. with the series broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

