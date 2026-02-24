Johnson's 3-0 Week Enough for ACC Pitcher of the Week and NFCA Top Performer Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball collected its first conference honor of the season after Madalyn Johnson was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week, as was announced by the conference on Tuesday. Johnson is the first ACC weekly award honoree since pitcher Sophia Voyles in April of the 2024 season.

Johnson was easily the most dangerous pitcher across the ACC last week as she finished the I-75 Tournament with three starts, two complete games, two solo shut outs, 15.0 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts, and no a single run surrendered, earned or unearned. The sophomore collects three wins to now advance to 5-3 on the season.

She began the week with six strikeouts against 11 batters faced in 3.0 innings of work to help Tech shutout Charleston 16-0. The dominant Thursday win was the largest shutout win for Tech softball in over a decade. Johnson faced Purdue the following day and saw her first complete game of the week end in her first solo shutout of the week after recording six and allowing only two hits in 7.0 innings pitched. She capped her week with one final complete game, shutout win against Purdue which featured three strikeouts and only two hits surrendered in 5.0 innings pitched.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is now sold out for the upcoming season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.