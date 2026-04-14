Johnson Named Both ACC Pitcher of the Week and NFCA Top Performer

After being named the ACC Pitcher of the Week last week, Johnson became the first ACC weekly award honoree since pitcher Sophia Voyles in April of the 2024 season. This week’s conference honor marked the first time in at least 15 years that a Yellow Jacket has been named the ACC Pitcher of the Week three times in a single season.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball collected its fourth conference honor of the season after Madalyn Johnson was named both the ACC Pitcher of the Week and an NFCA Top Performer.

Johnson was nothing short of exceptional this past week in the circle for Tech. She made three starts this week and finished the week with a 0.78 ERA has she held her opponents to a .125 batting average and surrendered only two runs, earned or unearned, across her three appearances. The Virginia native was able to record 21 strikeouts across 18.0 total innings pitched. Johnson added another two wins to her record and despite collecting one loss as well, threw a career high 12 strikeouts in Tech’s 2-1 loss to Iowa.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is now sold out for the upcoming season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com