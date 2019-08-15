Johnson Granted Sixth Year of Eligibility

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson has been granted a sixth year of athletic eligibility by the NCAA.

With the additional year granted, Johnson becomes a sophomore eligibility-wise and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He was granted the additional year due to not seeing game action in two of his first three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 and missed the entire 2018 season due to injury.

“I’m so happy to have been granted another year of eligibility,” Johnson said. “My full focus is on the 2019 season, but knowing in the back of my mind that I will have one more season in 2021 is a huge blessing. A big thanks to my coaches, our athletic trainers and our compliance staff for what they’ve done to make this possible.”

A 6-3, 215-pound signal-caller, Johnson’s only collegiate game action came as a redshirt freshman in 2017, when he appeared in nine games as a reserve quarterback and holder on place kicks.

He is the second Yellow Jacket to be granted a sixth season of eligibility this offseason, as linebacker David Curry received an additional season that makes him a junior on the field in 2019.

“This is good news for Lucas and our entire organization,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “Just like David, Lucas is an integral part of our team, both on and off the field, and I’m excited that he’ll with our program for an additional year.”

Johnson and the Yellow Jackets open the 2019 season at Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson on Thursday, Aug. 29. The opener at Clemson kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be the first live football game ever televised on the ACC Network.

