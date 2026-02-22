Johnson Flirts With Perfection as Tech Shutouts Purdue, 8-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-6) went undefeated through the I-75 Tournament after an 8-0 five-inning win over Purdue (8-6) on Sunday afternoon. Madalyn Johnson was nearly perfect as she surrendered no runs, no walks, and only two hits to secure her third win of the week.

QUICK HITS

Johnson made her seventh start of the season, 10 th appearance of the season, on Sunday against Purdue and added three strikeouts to her now team-high 41 strikeouts this season.

Five Yellow Jackets scored runs against the Boilermakers including Paige Vukadinovich, Holly Medina, and Madi Duffel all of which scored two runs respectively.

Duffel continues to hold Tech’s longest active hitting streak of the season of seven games. Medina holds Tech’s longest active reached safely streak of the season of nine games.

Alyssa Willer and Emma Simon led Tech’s hitting on Sunday with two apiece, bringing Willer to a team-high eight multi-hit games and Simon to three multi-hit games.

all recording one RBI each. The two-RBI performance on Sunday brings Willer to a team-high eight multi-RBI games. Tech’s 52 total runs scored during the 2026 I-75 Tournament are the most since the 2024 season which saw the Yellow Jackets record 54 runs. Despite being shy of surpassing the 2024 tournament runs scored mark, Tech only surrendered seven runs while the 2024 team surrendered 20 runs across the six-game tournament.

The 2024 I-75 Tournament saw Tech walk away with two wins in less than seven innings while this season’s tournament saw four.

Tech is currently on its longest win streak of the season after winning all six games of the I-75 Tournament.

At home, Tech boasts an 11-2 record so far this season with its only home losses at the moment being to No. 16 Alabama. Of it’s 11 home wins so far, seven of the Yellow Jackets’ wins have been earned after less than seven innings. The seven run-rule victories are the most since the 2024 season when the Yellow Jackets collected 10 run-rule wins.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Vukadinovich was able to record her first hit, stolen base, and run scored in the bottom of the second after getting on base with a single, stealing second, and safely reaching home off a Purdue passed ball.

Willer added one run to the board following Vukadinovich’s run as her single through the right side allowed Medina advance home from third. Duffel capped Tech’s scoring in the second inning as she scored off Tucker’s second sac fly of the season.

Tech’s offense could not be contained in the bottom of the third as the Yellow Jackets recorded five runs on six hits against three different Boilermaker pitchers. Vukadinovich once again was the spark for Tech’s offense as she got on base via fielder’s choice before stealing second and scoring her second run of the game off of Simon’s double to right center.

Duffel kept the Jackets’ momentum going with a double to left center that advanced Simon home from second and Medina to third from first base. Both Duffel and Medina were sent running home shortly after thanks to Willer who slammed a double to left center. Willer would go on to cap Tech’s scoring as she scored the final run of the week off of Leschber’s single.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at home to host No. 18 Mississippi State Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. before opening ACC play at home against Notre Dame Feb. 27 – March 1. The midweek game is set to be streamed on ACC Network.

Full Steam Ahead

