Bark at the Park Highlights 2024 Baseball Promotions

Other giveaways for fans and their canines will include Georgia Tech dog collars!

Water monsters will be available on the first-base concourse for filling up bowls to keep dogs hydrated. Complimentary bowls will be provided if needed.

Fans and their pups must meet the following qualifications prior to entry for each game into Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium:

Save the date because Georgia Tech will once again be hosting all your furry friends for two Bark in the Park days this year at Mac Nease Baseball Park – Saturday, March 9 vs. Youngstown State (a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.!) and Saturday, April 27 vs. Miami at 4 p.m.

THE FLATS – With the upcoming baseball season just one week away, Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2024 promotional schedule, including two Bark at the Park dates at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Highlights of giveaways this season at Mac Nease Baseball Park include Beanies, THWg flags, GT chains, pit viper sunglasses, T-shirts, and more. Tech will also feature student-only giveaways of GT trucker hats and GT Hawaiian shirts!

This season will also feature season-long promotions of Baseball Bingo on Tuesday nights, Friday Night Rally (rally towel giveaways), Signature Saturday’s and Kids Day on Sunday.

Kids Day will be all about the young ones! Bring out the little ones for a day of fun that includes interactive games, activities, kids run the bases, as well as giveaways at select games! We will also be recognizing youth teams and organizations!

Several games and series are sponsored in 2024 as well: Westmar (Cornell, Feb. 23-25); Invesco QQQ (Georgia, March 1); Hattie B’s (Youngstown State, March 8-10); Atlanta Journal-Constitution (NC State, March 15-17); Uber Eats (Boston College, March 28-30); EGP Document Solutions (Virginia Tech, April 12-14); Southeast Mortgage (Miami, April 26-28); and RS Andrews (Duke, May 10-12).

For a complete calendar of Georgia Tech baseball promotions, click HERE!

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2024 season are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 16 against the Radford Highlanders so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2024 season, click HERE!

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.