Jackets Win for Historic Night at Mac Nease Baseball Park

THE FLATS – Head Coach Danny Hall made history, becoming the 10th winningest head coach in college baseball history as Georgia Tech baseball (16-3, 4-1 ACC) secured an 11-1 (7 innings) run-rule victory over Pitt (10-7, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃 🤍💛
Top 10 wins of all-time. Congratulations Coach!#StingEm x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/4At57X9vJF
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 15, 2025
QUICK HITS: THE TEAM
- Tech improves to 16-3 this season, the best 19-game start to a season in 12 years (since 2013).
- The Jackets are 4-1 in ACC play and have won their first two ACC series for the first time since 2021.
- The Jackets were in control throughout, leading from the 1st inning onward and securing the mercy-rule victory with four runs in the seventh. Tech is outscoring their opponents 15-2 in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings over the last six games.
- The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Pitt, 19-14, following today’s result.
- This was head coach Danny Hall’s 1,427th victory as a college baseball coach, tying Cliff Gustafson (1,427) for the 10th most in NCAA history. With his next win, Georgia Tech will replace Texas as the only program in Division I history to have two coaches in the Top-10 (Jim Morris – 1,594 – 5th)
- Today marks Tech’s fourth run-rule victory of the season and first of ACC play.
- The Jackets connected for six doubles, the most in an ACC game since April 23, 2023 at Miami and the first time doing so at home since March 25, 2023 vs. Clemson.
QUICK HITS: THE BATS
- Sophomore Drew Burress went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI.
- He matched his season high for runs scored, also doing so against West Georgia (Feb. 26). It was the eighth time in his career that he has scored at least three.
- Burress hit multiple doubles for the first time this season and the third time in his career. Today marked his 12th-career multi-extra-base hit game as a Yellow Jacket.
- The Houston County, Ga. native has now reached base in a career-best 37 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season.
- Sophomore Kent Schmidt has now driven in at least one RBI in 12 of his last 14 games after leading the team with two RBI today, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.
- He extends his career-best on-base streak to 27 games and his career-best hitting-streak to 13.
- His three runs scored today matched the season high he also set against West Georgia (Feb. 26).
- Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise became the first player in the ACC to reach 10 doubles on the season to extend his team-best hitting streak to 13 games.
- The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 31 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University and is reaching base safely an absurd 65.6% of the time when leading off an inning this season (21-of-32).
- He scored two runs today and has scored multiple runs in seven of 19 games this season (36.8 % of games played at Division I level).
- Freshman Alex Hernandez reached base in four of his five at bats, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and scoring a run. He saw his on-base streak end at 17 games last time out, the longest on-base streak by any Yellow Jacket to begin a career in at least the last decade.
- Sophomore Carson Kerce, drew a pair of walks and came around to score once. He has reached base safely in 10 straight games, scoring 11 runs over that stretch.
- Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to nine games dating back to Feb. 28.
- Sophomore Vahn Lackey extended his on-base streak to 24 games dating back to last season, the longest of his career.
- Sophomore Tyler Neises has now reached base safely in a career-best 12 games in a row after drawing a walk-off walk with the bases loaded in the 7th inning, his 9th RBI of the season.
- Freshman Will Baker recorded his first-career RBI today off a SAC fly in the 7th, coming in as a pinch hitter.
QUICK HITS: THE ARMS
- Junior RHP Brady Jones secured his second win of the season, pitching 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball, working out of jams with courageous pitches and finishing with 4.0 IP, 5 hits, 3 Ks, 3 BBs and 0 runs allowed.
- It was his second outing of the season without allowing an earned run after giving up one unearned in his previous win, vs. Western Michigan (March 1).
- The performance brings his season ERA to 3.94, joining Tate McKee (2.49), Mason Patel (0.39) and Sam Swygert (3.88) on the list of Jacket pitchers with an ERA under 4.00 and at least 10 innings pitched.
- Mason Patel came in to pitch the final three innings, earning his first save of the season. He gave up his first run of the year in the seventh inning, bringing his scoreless streak to an end at 22.2 innings to begin the year – the best by any Tech pitcher this century.
- Patel is the only GT pitcher in the 21st century to win each of his first six appearances and becomes the first to earn a part of the decision in a each of his first seven appearances (six wins, one save).
- His era rises to 0.39 after today’s result, still the best in the ACC among pitchers with at least one inning-per-team-game.
- Patel still leads the NCAA for the fewest runs allowed this season (1).
Head Coach Danny Hall - one of the 10 winningest coaches in NCAA history
UP NEXT
The Jackets will go for the series sweep against Pitt, tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.