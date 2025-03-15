Jackets Win for Historic Night at Mac Nease Baseball Park

THE FLATS – Head Coach Danny Hall made history, becoming the 10 th winningest head coach in college baseball history as Georgia Tech baseball (16-3, 4-1 ACC) secured an 11-1 (7 innings) run-rule victory over Pitt (10-7, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will go for the series sweep against Pitt, tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

