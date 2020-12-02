Jackets Welcome Tulane Thursday at 6 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball plays host to the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday night at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets have opened the season going 1-1 and look to rebound from an overtime loss to Georgia last weekend. Senior Lorela Cubaj posted her 10th career double-double, leading Tech against the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Jackets have won the rebounding battle in both games this young season and are fifth in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 50.0 boards per game.
Tulane comes into the contest with a 2-0 record, most recently picking up a road win at South Alabama on Tuesday, 77-73. Krystal Freeman is leading the Green Wave on the young season, averaging 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
Tech and Tulane will meet for the sixth time on the hardwood on Thursday with the Jackets leading the all-time series, 4-1. Tulane won its only contest in the series in the last meeting, defeating the Jackets in the WNIT second round in 2016.
