Jackets Welcome Syracuse, Clemson for Midweek Games

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion to open a three-game homestand this week, welcoming Syracuse on Tuesday and Clemson on Thursday. Both games are set to tip at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (9-3, 7-2 ACC) topped Miami in Coral Gables last Thursday to extend their win streak to five games. Lorela Cubaj posted her seventh double-double of the season with a team-high 14 points and 14 rebounds. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen continues to pace Tech’s offense, averaging 16.1 points per game. She is one of three Yellow Jackets averaging double-figures on the season.

Syracuse (9-3, 6-3 ACC) has won two-straight after posting a two-game skid. The Orange, most recently, picked up wins over Pittsburgh and Notre Dame. Five are averaging double-figures on the season paced by Kamilla Cardoso with 14.4 points per game. Emily Engstler is averaging a double-double behind 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Syracuse and Tech are meeting on the hardwood for the ninth time in program history on Tuesday. The Orange narrowly lead the all-time series, 5-3, but the Jackets have taken the last two meetings to close the gap. Last season, Tech captured its first-ever win in the Carrier Dome, defensively dominating the Orange, 82-64.

Clemson (10-6, 5-6 ACC) is coming off a three-point win at Wake Forest last Sunday, 69-66. The Tigers have split the last four outings, including a win over Syracuse in overtime. Delicia Washington leads Clemson, averaging 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech welcomes Clemson on Thursday for the second meeting of the home-and-home this season. The Jackets took the first meeting in Clemson, 67-55, on Jan. 7. With this season’s win, Clemson narrowly leads the all-time series, 45-42, with the Jackets winning four-straight over the Tigers and 13 of the past 15.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

