Jackets Welcome Florida State for Sunday Matinee

THE FLATS – Coming off a commanding road win at Wake Forest, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team returns to the comforts of home on Sunday, welcoming Florida State. The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles will tipoff at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Tech (7-3, 5-2 ACC) raced out of the gate at Wake Forest and took control of the game, winning their third ACC road victory of the season. The Jackets extended its lead to 30-plus points in the fourth quarter, controlling the paint with 38 points, and the boards, winning the battle on the glass, 40-28. Lorela Cubaj notched her third consecutive double-double (15 rebounds, 11 points), while fellow post Nerea Hermosa tied her career-high with 16 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led all scorers with 17 points. Lahtinen continues to pace Tech offensively on the season, averaging 16.3 points per game.

Florida State (5-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off an exhausting double-overtime win against Clemson for its fourth league win of the season. Morgan Jones produced a career-high 36 points (highest in ACC) in the win to go along with 11 rebounds. Jones leads the Seminoles on the season, averaging 16.6 points per game and is one of three averaging double-figures on the season.

Florida State narrowly leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 27-22, despite the Jackets sweeping the Seminoles last season. Tech took two wins away from nationally-ranked Florida State last season.

