Jackets Welcome Cavaliers to McCamish Thursday

Georgia Tech (7-9, 2-2 ACC) vs. Virginia (12-3, 4-0 ACC)
- Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025 · 7 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Andrew Selover · Analyst: Fallon Stokes
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 972 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns home Thursday, taking a three-game winning streak into McCamish Pavilion against the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Yellow Jackets take the court coming off a 67-59 win at SMU, a homecoming for first-year head coach Karen Blair, where she played point guard from 1995-99. It marked the first road victory and first road ACC victory of her tenure.
After back-to-back grueling wins in ACC play, the Jackets are led by the stellar play of sophomore guard Talayah Walker, who has 28.3 points per game in the last three, shooting 64% from the floor with 9.3 boards per game. She has dominated the fourth quarter in each of the last two games (and overtime against Notre Dame on Jan. 1), collecting 18 points in those periods. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Monday and followed that with an AP Honorable Mention Player of the Week honor Tuesday. She is also on a two-game streak of 30-point games, the first Yellow Jacket to record the feat since 1995.
Also leading the charge for Tech is Brianna Turnage, who leads the ACC in 10-rebound games in league action this season (3) and is averaging 10.6 boards in the last five games.
Virginia returns to The Flats on a six-game win streak and a unbeaten record in conference play (4-0). The Cavs are 2-1 in true road games this season.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday is the 80th meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers, with the opposition holding a 61-18 series. However, Tech has taken four of the last five including each of the last two.
The Ramblin’ Wreck have won three-straight against Virginia inside McCamish Pavilion.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2 – Talayah Walker has recorded back-t0-back 30-point games, the first Yellow Jacket to do so since 1995 and only the second ever to do it in ACC action (1993).
3 – Head coach Karen Blair has the Yellow Jackets rolling into Thursday’s showdown on a three-game winning streak.
23.6 – Talayah Walker is averaging 23.6 points per game in the last five, shooting 58% from the floor.
27.9 – Georgia Tech’s 28.3 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 32nd in the nation.
31.3 – Georgia Tech averages 31.3 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 10th in the country.
33 – Walker’s 33-point outing against Notre Dame is the most by an ACC student-athlete in any conference game this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.3) and has four-straight 20-point games and five in the last seven.
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 278-220 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 525-456.
- Georgia Tech is ranked third in the ACC and 32nd in the nation with 27.9 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 43.1 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 28th nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 6-2 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 20-6 in its last 26 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
