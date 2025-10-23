Jackets Welcome Back Former Members at Alumni Meet

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams will host its Alumni Meet on Saturday and welcome back former swimmers and divers for an action-packed morning of events.

Alumni Meet

Saturday, October 25

8:00 a.m

McAuley Aquatic Center

Order of Events Mixed 100 Freestyle (8 heats), Mixed 1650 Freestyle, Mixed 50 Free (3 heats), Mixed 200 Freestyle Relay (3 heats)



The alumni meet will feature some fun and competitive swimming events with current and former Yellow Jackets participating in the meet.

Tech has enjoyed a strong start to the fall portion of the schedule following the inaugural edition of The Dual Meet Tournament and its opening dual meet at Emory. Sophomore swimmer Giovana Reis set a new school record in the 200-yard freestyle event in the meet against #7/8 NC State at 1:45.20.

Max Fowler and Elijah Klier sealed NCAA zone cuts in both the one and three-meter diving events against Emory. Katie McKyton scored a 286.13 to secure a zone cut in the women’s one-meter dive before Elisabeth Rockefeller and Ava Gilroy clinched cuts in the three-meter portion.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

