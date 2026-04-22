19 Yellow Jackets Named to All-ACC Swimming & Diving Academic Team

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team had 19 athletes earn their spots on the 2025-26 All-ACC Academic Team as announced on Wednesday.

Women’s Team

Allison Brown (Neuroscience)

Kendal Chunn (Nuclear Engineering)

Anne Deedy (Biomedical Engineering)

Jillian Ferrari (Industrial Engineering)

Ava Gilroy (Business Administration)

Anna Hadjiloizou (Industrial Design)

Katie McKyton (Biomedical Engineering)

Ela Naz Özdemir (Business Administration)

Vivien Rothwell (Neuroscience)

Phoebe Wright (Civil Engineering)

Men’s Team

Ricky Balduccini (Business Administration)

Max Fowler (Computer Science)

Ben Gerhard (Economics)

Henry Gibbs (Economics)

Brodie Johnson (Industrial Engineering)

Stephen Jones (Mechanical Engineering)

Julian Killius (Mechanical Engineering)

Charles Perks (Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering)

Chris Richardson (Business Administration)

The criteria for eligibility on the academic team included enrollment at the institution for one academic year, earning a 3.00 GPA or higher, cumulative and in the most recent two terms, along with participation in the ACC or NCAA Championship.

Max Fowler headlines the list after defending his ACC title in the men’s three-meter diving finals while also claiming silver in the one-meter to be named the 2026 ACC Men’s Diver of the Meet. He also became a CSCAA four-time All-American after his first-team (one-meter) and second-team (three-meter) performances at the 2026 NCAA Championships at home.

Seven athletes were also named to the 2025-26 CSC Academic All-District announced on April 7. Henry Gibbs, Ava Gilroy, Anna Hadjiloizou, Brodie Johnson, Julian Killius, Charles Perks, and Vivien Rothwell earned both prestigious academic honors.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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