Jackets Unable to Hold No. 10 FSU, Fall 12-9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball scored five runs in the seventh to rally to an 8-6 deficit, but couldn’t hang on, falling 12-9 to No. 10 Florida State in the first game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Field.

The Yellow Jackets (31-22) had chances early, but couldn’t get the hit it needed until it broke through and scored eight runs over the final three innings. The Seminoles (40-14) used four, two-run home runs to expand their lead early, before scoring a backbreaking four in the eighth to keep the game out of reach.

Fresh off being named ACC Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress provided the first run for Tech on his 23rd homer of the season. He would drive in three more runs on two more hits for the game.

Cam Jones finished with two hits, a homer, and two RBI while Matthew Ellis (RBI) and Carson Kerce both recorded two hits.

On the mound, Tech used three pitchers with RHP Tate McKee (4-5) getting the tough-luck loss, allowing five runs on five hits in 3.0 innings. LHP Camron Hill then pitched the next three innings with three runs across his line before RHP Dawson Brown closed the final two, having three earned runs to his line.

FSU was led by Drew Faurot, who went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. RHP John Abraham (4-1) got the win, allowing the solo home run to Burress in 2.0 inning of relief work. With no game until Friday, FSU brought in usual Friday night starter LHP Jamie Arnold to close for his first save.

Georgia Tech remains in Charlotte to play its second game of the ACC Tournament, taking on No. 16 Virginia on Wednesday, May 22. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network.