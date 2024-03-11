Jackets Travel to Mercer to Take on Bears

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (11-4) at MERCER BEARS (10-6)
March 12, 2024 • 6 PM
Macon, Ga. (OrthoGeorgia Park)
Tuesday
TV: ESPN+ | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Luke Winstel
Analyst: TBD
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball heads out on the road for the midweek after a five-game homestand, traveling down I-75 to face in-state foe Mercer on Tuesday, March 12.
• The Yellow Jackets and Bears have faced off 174 times since 1897, making them Tech’s third most-common played opponent in school history. Tech leads the all-time series 116-58.
• Last season, Tech and Mercer split the series with the Jackets winning 6-3 at home and dropping a 7-6 contest that was shortened to six innings due to weather on the road.
• Tech comes off a 4-0 weekend in which it run-ruled Youngstown State in four consecutive games.
• Leading the Tech offense has been Trey Yunger, who’s hitting .410 after recently moving to the leadoff spot.
• All eight position players this weekend are currently hitting .300 or better on the season.
• Payton Green is hitting .392, followed by Parker Brosius (.391), Mike Becchetti (.377), Drew Burress (.377), Cam Jones (.309), Matthew Ellis (.309) and Carson Kerce (.400).
• Kerce and Brosius raked against YSU this weekend, hitting .727 and .667, respectively, for a combined 16 RBI.
• Kerce joins Burress as one of Tech’s top true freshman and has filled in well at third base due to injury.
• Burress continues to lead the ACC in home runs after launching his 11th and first career grand slam vs. YSU.
• Tech starting pitching continued to look solid this weekend with RHP Carson Ballard looking to keep that trend going.
• Through three appearances and two starts, Ballard has an ERA of 1.38 and a 1-1 record with 10 strikeouts and just two walks.
