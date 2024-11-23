Jackets Topple South Dakota State, 71-57

LAIE, HAWAI’I – Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech with 21 points, helping lift the Yellow Jackets to a commanding 71-57 victory over South Dakota State to open the Hawaii North Shore Showcase on Saturday. Dani Carnegie added 16 points, while Zoesha Smith pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to keep Georgia Tech undefeated at 5-0 with the win.

Morgan scored the first bucket of the game, pushing Tech in front as the Yellow Jackets never trailed in the contest. A triple from Ariadna Termis at 7:06 in the second quarter opened Tech’s first double digit lead, forcing SDSU to burn an early timeout. Termis hit her three-pointer in the middle of a 15-0 Yellow Jacket run which gave Tech its largest lead of the game, 33-14, with 5:18 to go in the half.

The Jackrabbits would close within single digits out of halftime, but Tech’s offense, led by Morgan’s nine points in the frame allowed the Jackets to hold a comfortable lead throughout the period. SDSU strung together an 8-2 run early in the final period, cutting the score to 58-50, but a three-pointer from Chit-Chat Wright snapped the spurt and put Tech back up by double-digits for the remainder of the game.

Torgan just missed her first double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Behind four three-pointers to tie her season-high, Carnegie finished with 16 points for her fifth-straight game in double figures, while Smith secured a season-best 10 rebounds for her first double-figure rebounding performance as a Yellow Jacket.

Tech won the rebounding battle, 48-39, but was held to 38.2 percent shooting efficiency on the day. SDSU was paced by 12 points each from Brooklyn Meyer and Haleigh Timmer. The Jackrabbits hit 38.3 percent from the field and just 20.0 percent (4-for-20) from three-point distance.

Georgia Tech returns to action and closes out the tournament on Monday, facing No. 23/25 Oregon. Tip in Hawai’i is slated for 2 p.m. HST/7 p.m. EST.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

