Jackets to Travel to Texas A&M for ACC/SEC Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will travel to Texas A&M on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the 2025 edition of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Thursday. The 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge will take place Dec. 3-4.
All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.
Georgia Tech and Texas A&M will meet for just the second time in program history in December. The opponents’ first and only meeting dates back to Dec. 20, 2019 in the Coqui Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Texas A&M, a top-15 ranked program in the matchup, took the decision, 60-48.
This will be the third year of the ACC/SEC Challenge as the conferences began the series in 2023-24. Georgia Tech carries a 1-1 record in the Challenge, picking up its first win last season in McCamish Pavilion with a 78-75 victory over Mississippi State. The Yellow Jackets dropped the opening Challenge game against Florida two seasons ago.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 women’s basketball season, the first under head coach Karen Blair, are currently on sale. In addition to the ACC/SEC Challenge game, as part of a challenging non-conference schedule, the Yellow Jackets will host nine ACC opponents in McCamish Pavilion. Season tickets start at just $50 per seat. Fans can purchase season tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Georgia at Florida State
Kentucky at Miami
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
NC State at Oklahoma
Tennessee at Stanford
Auburn at Syracuse
Virginia at Vanderbilt
Thursday, Dec. 4
California at Missouri
Clemson at Alabama
Duke at LSU
South Carolina at Louisville
North Carolina at Texas
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
Pitt at Mississippi State
Arkansas at SMU
Florida at Virginia Tech
