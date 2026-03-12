Jackets Take Flight for Road Series Against No. 14 Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (16-11, 4-2 ACC) catches a flight up north for its second road ACC series against No. 14 Virginia (23-2, 2-1 ACC).

Game Information

Friday vs. No. 14 UVA | 5 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Saturday vs. No. 14 UVA | 2 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Sunday vs. No. 14 UVA | 1 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Live Stats

Storylines

• Tech began its week falling just short of a comeback win to drop Tuesday’s game against UAB, 9-8.

• Tymber Harris made her fifth start of the season, sixth appearance of the season, and faced 10 batters across her 1.2 innings pitched.

• Sydnie Watts faced seven batters across her 1.0 innings of work in her 11th appearance of the season while Kenley Hilleary went up against 10 batters across 2.0 innings pitched in her 13th appearance of the season.

• Hilleary’s 11 relief appearances are the most of any pitcher this season.

• Madalyn Johnson rounded out Tech’s pitching staff on Tuesday night as she faced 10 batters across 2.1 innings pitched in her 17th appearance of the season, fifth relief appearance.

• Jayden Gailey now sits tied for second with Reese Hunter for home runs this season after she slammed her sixth one over the wall in the third inning.

• Addison Leschber now sits tied for third with Gracyn Tucker for home runs this season as she sent her fifth home run over the center field wall in the fifth inning.

• Tech has recorded at least one home run in 18 of its 27 total games played so far this season. Of those 18 games, 12 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run.

• With her two walks on Tuesday, Alyssa Willer tied her longest safely reached streak of the season after reaching in each of the last 13 games. Out of 27 games played this season, Willer has safely reached in 26 games, the most of any Yellow Jacket this season.

• Last week saw Tech collect its first ever win over the No. 25 Clemson Tigers on Sunday.

• The Sunday win marked Madalyn Johnson’s third ACC win of the season as well as Kenley Hilleary’s first save of the season.

• The Sunday win against No. 25 Clemson was the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked win since defeating No. 15 Oklahoma State 6-4 in March of the 2025 season.

• Tech’s road win over No. 25 Clemson is also the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked road win since defeating No. 25 Notre Dame 9-8 in April of the 2022 season.

Series Notes

• Tech leads the overall series against Virginia, 56-45. On the road against the Cavaliers, the Yellow Jackets lead the series, 22-13.

• The most recent meeting between in the ACC opponents saw Tech take game one of the series, 6-5, before dropping game two, 16-1, and game three, 4-3, at Mewborn during the 2024 season.

• In the Yellow Jackets’ most recent road meeting with the Cavaliers, Tech took the series after a 5-2 win in game one and a 5-2 win in game two

