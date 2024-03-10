Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jackets Sweep Penguins in 18-2 Run-Rule

Share

Box Score Postgame Notes Multimedia

THE FLATS – Five multi-hit days and stellar pitching powered Georgia Tech baseball to a swift 18-2 run-rule victory over Youngstown State to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (11-4) amassed 15 hits – only three of which for extra bases – to score the 18 runs, while keeping the Penguins (0-14) to just a two-run home run and six hits overall.

RHP Logan McGuire (1-0) worked 5.0 strong innings to start, allowing the six hits and just the two-run homer, while five strikeouts. Redshirt freshmen RHP Riley Stanford and RHP Caden Gaudette slammed the door shut with 2.0 innings of no-hit work.

At the plate, Tech kicked off the game with four runs in the first and five runs in the third to build a healthy 9-0 lead. They then finished Youngstown off by scoring a combined nine runs over the fifth and sixth.

Overall, Parker Brosius stayed red hot with a 3-for-4, two RBI day. Matthew Ellis drove in a team-high four RBI off a single and a double, while Carson Kerce finished with two hits and two RBI. Trey Yunger continued to hit well out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Payton Green went 2-for-3.

Mike Becchetti had Tech’s lone long ball of the day with a solo homer to go along with a fielder’s choice RBI. Drew Burress also tacked on two more RBI to his team-leading total.

The Penguins were led by Eli Brown, who went 2-for-3 with the two RBI home run. RHP Lane Rhodes (0-2) received the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits in 2.0 innings.

Georgia Tech heads out on the road for the midweek, traveling to in-state foe Mercer on Tuesday, March 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Postgame Notes:

  • For the weekend, Georgia Tech scored 66 runs on 60 hits – including 17 extra-base hits – hitting .448 and reaching base at a .569 clip;
  • The Jackets were also a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases for the weekend;
  • True freshman Carson Kerce led the way on the weekend with a .727 average in three games played, recording eight hits, a double and six RBI. He finished with an OPS of 1.604;
  • Parker Brosius had a career weekend, hitting .667 for 10 hits, three doubles and 10 RBI, also drawing three walks and striking out just once. He finished with an OPS of 1.551;
  • Payton Green (.615), Trey Yunger (.538) and Matthew Ellis (.462) rounded out Tech’s top hitters with Ellis co-leading the team with 10 RBI.

Multimedia

Postgame Press Conference

Around Social Media

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Jackets Travel to Mercer to Take on Bears

Georgia Tech heads briefly on the road to in-state Mercer down I-75 (TV: ESPN+)

Jackets Travel to Mercer to Take on Bears
Baseball VIDEO: Youngstown State Recap

Video highlights from Georgia Tech's 4-0 sweep over the Penguins

VIDEO: Youngstown State Recap
Baseball Friday GT-UGA Matchup Canceled

Jackets and Bulldogs unable to find mutual makeup date

Friday GT-UGA Matchup Canceled
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets