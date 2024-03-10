Jackets Sweep Penguins in 18-2 Run-Rule

THE FLATS – Five multi-hit days and stellar pitching powered Georgia Tech baseball to a swift 18-2 run-rule victory over Youngstown State to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (11-4) amassed 15 hits – only three of which for extra bases – to score the 18 runs, while keeping the Penguins (0-14) to just a two-run home run and six hits overall.
RHP Logan McGuire (1-0) worked 5.0 strong innings to start, allowing the six hits and just the two-run homer, while five strikeouts. Redshirt freshmen RHP Riley Stanford and RHP Caden Gaudette slammed the door shut with 2.0 innings of no-hit work.
At the plate, Tech kicked off the game with four runs in the first and five runs in the third to build a healthy 9-0 lead. They then finished Youngstown off by scoring a combined nine runs over the fifth and sixth.
Overall, Parker Brosius stayed red hot with a 3-for-4, two RBI day. Matthew Ellis drove in a team-high four RBI off a single and a double, while Carson Kerce finished with two hits and two RBI. Trey Yunger continued to hit well out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Payton Green went 2-for-3.
Mike Becchetti had Tech’s lone long ball of the day with a solo homer to go along with a fielder’s choice RBI. Drew Burress also tacked on two more RBI to his team-leading total.
The Penguins were led by Eli Brown, who went 2-for-3 with the two RBI home run. RHP Lane Rhodes (0-2) received the loss, allowing nine runs on eight hits in 2.0 innings.
Georgia Tech heads out on the road for the midweek, traveling to in-state foe Mercer on Tuesday, March 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Postgame Notes:
- For the weekend, Georgia Tech scored 66 runs on 60 hits – including 17 extra-base hits – hitting .448 and reaching base at a .569 clip;
- The Jackets were also a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases for the weekend;
- True freshman Carson Kerce led the way on the weekend with a .727 average in three games played, recording eight hits, a double and six RBI. He finished with an OPS of 1.604;
- Parker Brosius had a career weekend, hitting .667 for 10 hits, three doubles and 10 RBI, also drawing three walks and striking out just once. He finished with an OPS of 1.551;
- Payton Green (.615), Trey Yunger (.538) and Matthew Ellis (.462) rounded out Tech’s top hitters with Ellis co-leading the team with 10 RBI.
