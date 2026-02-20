Jackets Sweep Friday at I-75 Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (10-6) swept day two of the I-75 Tournament with a 2-0 win over Purdue (7-4) and a 13-5 five-inning win over the College of Charleston (7-7).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One vs. Purdue

Tech scored early off a sacrificed fly to right field from Hunter that sent Willer home and advanced Leschber to second.

Pinch runner Morici scored Tech’s final run of game one as she advanced home from third as Simon sent a single through the right side.

Game Two vs. Charleston

With two runners on base, King got things started in game two with a home run over left field for an early three-run Tech lead.

Despite scoreless second inning for both teams, Tech added three runs to the board in the bottom of the third. Medina safely reached second after a Cougar fielding error allowed Vukadinovich to score. Medina made her way home accompanied by Duffel after Willer slammed a double deep down the left field line.

With only one out, the College of Charleston was able to avoid getting shutout as one run came across in the bottom of the fourth during a ground out to Tucker.

Tech responded with five runs and six hits in the bottom of the fourth with runs scoring off Medina’s double to left center and Duffel’s single to get things started. Leschber’s single through the right side added the final two runs of the inning.

Charleston Southern cut Tech’s lead down to six runs after scoring four runs on three hits and were awarded several bases via walk and hit by pitch.

Tech tallied two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk away with the 13-5 win. Another double from Medina sent one addition run home while advancing Simon from first to third. Simon had her way home during the next at bat via a single from Duffle.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets continue to host the College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale through the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field. Saturday will see Tech take on Yale at 6 p.m. The game is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is now sold out for the upcoming season.

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.