Jackets Surge to Run-Rule Win over Penguins

THE FLATS – After the teams traded blows on the mound in a pitching duel, Georgia Tech baseball’s sleeping giant of an offense awoke to score 14 runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth to run-rule Youngstown State, 15-5, on Friday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Penguins (0-11) had worked to a 4-1 lead and had held the Yellow Jackets (8-4) to just three hits through five innings. But Matthew Ellis would belt a leadoff first-pitch home run 420 feet to spark the rally. Cam Jones and Parker Brosius would drive in two more in the inning.

Tech’s bats would continue running downhill in the seventh when Demitri Diamant scored on a wild pitch to kick things off. Mike Becchetti would give Tech the lead on a two-run double before Brosius continued his sensational day with a two-RBI single to left field.

The eighth saw even more scoring as Ellis drove in another run on an RBI single, as did Becchetti with a laser through the left side. Carsten Sabathia then drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk before Brosius capped the day with a game-winning double that plated three runs.

Overall, Brosius led with three hits and five RBI, while Trey Yunger also had three hits from the leadoff spot. Ellis and Becchetti also each had two hits for three RBI, while Jones also finished with two hits and an RBI as well.

After starter LHP Camron Hill had three runs cross against him on eight hits in 3.2 innings, veteran RHP Mason Patel (1-1) settled the game and pitched the remaining 4.1 innings (in just 52 pitches) allowing just two runs on two hits with five strikeouts to give Tech the win.

Youngstown was led by Derrick Tarpley, Jr., who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. RHP Brandin Anderson received the loss, allowing two runs on one hit with one walk without recording an out.

Georgia Tech returns for two games on Saturday as part of a pre-scheduled doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the second game beginning approx. 45 minutes after. Both games will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.