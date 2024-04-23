Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jackets Stay Hot, Run-Rule KSU, 13-2

Share

Box Score Multimedia Purchase Tickets to Series vs. Miami (Fla.)

THE FLATSGeorgia Tech baseball kept its momentum in big fashion, thumping Kennesaw State, 13-2, in a seven-inning run-rule on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (25-14) got a tremendous start from LHP Camron Hill (3-0), striking out a career-high eight batters in 5.0 innings, while surrendering just one run on two hits (a solo home run).

Tech’s bats jumped the Owls (22-17) from the get-go, recording four doubles in the opening frame, including two-run doubles from Matthew Ellis, Bobby Zmarzlak and Vahn Lackey before Trey Yunger finished out the seven-spot with an RBI single.

Tech added on two more in the second as Payton Green drove in a sacrifice fly and Lackey singled in his third RBI of the night. Then hit three more homers over the final two innings – Green and Mike Becchetti in the sixth and John Giesler in the seventh to walk off KSU.

On the mound, RHP Jackson Gaspard and LHP Brett Barfield closed the final two innings of the game with just three hits and one run between them.

Kennesaw was led by Nick Hassan, who had two hits and the solo homer. LHP Brayden Eidson (0-3) took the loss, surrendering five earned runs on three hits in 0.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will look to keep rolling in its homestand, having won its last three ACC series, when it hosts Miami (Fla) on April 26-28. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are still available for Tech’s three-game set with the Hurricanes and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, Camron Hill)

Around Social Media

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Jam-Packed Weekend for Baseball vs. Miami

Hawaiian shirts and Bark in the Park highlight penultimate home ACC series

Jam-Packed Weekend for Baseball vs. Miami
Baseball Athletics Honors Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch

Tech celebrates its spring graduates ahead of next week's commencement ceremonies

Athletics Honors Yellow Jackets at Graduation Brunch
Baseball Rolling Jackets Start Homestand vs. KSU

Georgia Tech starts four-game homestand vs. the Owls (TV: ACCNX)

Rolling Jackets Start Homestand vs. KSU
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets