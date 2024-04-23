Jackets Stay Hot, Run-Rule KSU, 13-2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball kept its momentum in big fashion, thumping Kennesaw State, 13-2, in a seven-inning run-rule on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (25-14) got a tremendous start from LHP Camron Hill (3-0), striking out a career-high eight batters in 5.0 innings, while surrendering just one run on two hits (a solo home run).

Tech’s bats jumped the Owls (22-17) from the get-go, recording four doubles in the opening frame, including two-run doubles from Matthew Ellis, Bobby Zmarzlak and Vahn Lackey before Trey Yunger finished out the seven-spot with an RBI single.

Tech added on two more in the second as Payton Green drove in a sacrifice fly and Lackey singled in his third RBI of the night. Then hit three more homers over the final two innings – Green and Mike Becchetti in the sixth and John Giesler in the seventh to walk off KSU.

On the mound, RHP Jackson Gaspard and LHP Brett Barfield closed the final two innings of the game with just three hits and one run between them.

Kennesaw was led by Nick Hassan, who had two hits and the solo homer. LHP Brayden Eidson (0-3) took the loss, surrendering five earned runs on three hits in 0.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will look to keep rolling in its homestand, having won its last three ACC series, when it hosts Miami (Fla) on April 26-28. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are still available for Tech’s three-game set with the Hurricanes and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!