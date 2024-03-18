Jackets Start Road Swing at Georgia State

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball begins a six-game road swing when it heads across town to face Georgia State on Tuesday, March 19.

• The Yellow Jackets and Panthers have faced each other annually since 1992 with Tech holding a 72-14 edge.

• In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Tech blanked Georgia State, 10-0 on The Flats.

• Tech is riding an eight-game win streak after sweeping then-No. 13 NC State last weekend – good for sixth-longest active win streak in the country and second-longest in the ACC.

• Georgia Tech’s offense has been elite in both patience and power. Tech is one of just four teams in the country only ACC team to rank top-15 in both walks and home runs.

• Leading Tech’s offense has been Payton Green, who’s hitting .397 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 15 walks.

• In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that ranks No. 18 nationally (.325).

• Behind Green is Drew Burress (.378), Trey Yunger (.375), Parker Brosius (.357), Carson Kerce (.353), Cam Jones (.343) and Mike Becchetti (.304).

• Yunger caught fire against NC State, launching two home runs in Sunday’s 15-5 run rule.

• Kerce joins Burress as one of Tech’s top true freshman and has filled in well at third base due to injury.

• Burress continues to lead the ACC and rank third nationally after hitting three against NC State, giving him 13 on the season.

• Tech will turn to RHP Carson Ballard for his fourth start of the season, currently sporting a 0.90 ERA.

• Last week, Ballard tossed an efficient 7.0 shutout innings in 71 pitches against Mercer.