Jackets Slated for 10 ACC Network Contests

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball has been slated for 10 ACC Network games as ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2025-26 women’s basketball television schedule at ACC Tipoff on Monday.

ACC Network picked up a pair of non-conference matchups as the Yellow Jackets will first appear on the national platform on Nov. 16 when they host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech will conclude non-conference action on Dec. 28 against Wofford with a noon matchup on ACC Network. Additionally, Tech’s ACC/SEC Challenge tilt at Texas A&M will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Georgia Tech turns the page fully to conference action in the New Year and will meet eight opponents on ACC Network – including Notre Dame (Jan. 1), Clemson (Jan. 11 and Feb. 12), Duke (Jan. 18), North Carolina (Jan. 22), Florida State (Jan. 25), Boston College (Feb. 1) and Louisville (Feb. 26).

Amongst all ACC members, ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season and ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180-plus games throughout the season, including nine Georgia Tech women’s basketball games.

The 2025-26 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., just minutes away from Georgia Tech’s campus. The tournament will run March 4-8.

2025-26 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time TV Thurs., Nov. 6 Radford McCamish Pavilion 10 a.m. ACC Network Extra Sun., Nov. 9 Princeton McCamish Pavilion 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra Thurs., Nov. 13 Charleston Southern McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sun., Nov. 16 Jacksonville McCamish Pavilion 3 p.m. ACC Network Wed., Nov. 19 West Georgia McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sun., Nov. 23 at Georgia Athens, Ga. 2 p.m. SEC Network Plus Fri., Nov. 28 vs. St. John’s Grand Cayman 5 p.m. TBA Sat., Nov. 29 vs. Florida Grand Cayman 5 p.m. TBA Wed., Dec. 3 at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 7 p.m. SEC Network Mon., Dec. 8 Norfolk State McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra Thur., Dec. 11 at West Virginia Morgantown, W.Va. 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 14 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 2 p.m. Thur., Dec. 18 at NC State Raleigh, N.C. Sun., Dec. 28 Wofford McCamish Pavilion 12 p.m. ACC Network Thur., Jan. 1 Notre Dame McCamish Pavilion 4 p.m. ACC Network Sun., Jan. 4 at SMU Dallas, Texas 2 p.m. Thur., Jan. 8 Virginia McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sun., Jan. 11 Clemson McCamish Pavilion 4 p.m. ACC Network Sun., Jan. 18 at Duke Durham, N.C. 6 p.m. ACC Network Thurs., Jan. 22 North Carolina McCamish Pavilion 9 p.m. ACC Network Sun., Jan. 25 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. 4 p.m. ACC Network Thurs., Jan. 29 at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. 6 p.m. Sun., Feb. 1 Boston College McCamish Pavilion 2 p.m. ACC Network Thurs., Feb. 5 California McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Extra Sun., Feb. 8 Stanford McCamish Pavilion 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra Thurs., Feb. 12 at Clemson Clemson, S.C. 9 p.m. ACC Network Thurs., Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. Sun., Feb. 22 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. Thurs., Feb. 26 Louisville McCamish Pavilion 7 p.m. ACC Network Sun., March 1 Miami McCamish Pavilion 2 p.m. ACC Network Extra

