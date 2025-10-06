Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Jackets Slated for 10 ACC Network Contests

Share

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball has been slated for 10 ACC Network games as ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2025-26 women’s basketball television schedule at ACC Tipoff on Monday.

ACC Network picked up a pair of non-conference matchups as the Yellow Jackets will first appear on the national platform on Nov. 16 when they host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech will conclude non-conference action on Dec. 28 against Wofford with a noon matchup on ACC Network. Additionally, Tech’s ACC/SEC Challenge tilt at Texas A&M will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Georgia Tech turns the page fully to conference action in the New Year and will meet eight opponents on ACC Network – including Notre Dame (Jan. 1), Clemson (Jan. 11 and Feb. 12), Duke (Jan. 18), North Carolina (Jan. 22), Florida State (Jan. 25), Boston College (Feb. 1) and Louisville (Feb. 26).

Amongst all ACC members, ACC Network will highlight more than 70 women’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season and ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 180-plus games throughout the season, including nine Georgia Tech women’s basketball games.

The 2025-26 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., just minutes away from Georgia Tech’s campus. The tournament will run March 4-8.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

 

2025-26 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTimeTV
Thurs., Nov. 6RadfordMcCamish Pavilion10 a.m.ACC Network Extra
Sun., Nov. 9PrincetonMcCamish Pavilion2 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Thurs., Nov. 13Charleston SouthernMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Sun., Nov. 16JacksonvilleMcCamish Pavilion3 p.m.ACC Network
Wed., Nov. 19West GeorgiaMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Sun., Nov. 23at GeorgiaAthens, Ga.2 p.m.SEC Network Plus
Fri., Nov. 28vs. St. John’sGrand Cayman5 p.m.TBA
Sat., Nov. 29vs. FloridaGrand Cayman5 p.m.TBA
Wed., Dec. 3at Texas A&MCollege Station, Texas7 p.m.SEC Network
Mon., Dec. 8Norfolk StateMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Thur., Dec. 11at West VirginiaMorgantown, W.Va.7 p.m. 
Sun., Dec. 14at Wake ForestWinston-Salem, N.C.2 p.m. 
Thur., Dec. 18at NC StateRaleigh, N.C.  
Sun., Dec. 28WoffordMcCamish Pavilion12 p.m.ACC Network
Thur., Jan. 1Notre DameMcCamish Pavilion4 p.m.ACC Network
Sun., Jan. 4at SMUDallas, Texas2 p.m. 
Thur., Jan. 8VirginiaMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Sun., Jan. 11ClemsonMcCamish Pavilion4 p.m.ACC Network
Sun., Jan. 18at DukeDurham, N.C.6 p.m.ACC Network
Thurs., Jan. 22North CarolinaMcCamish Pavilion9 p.m.ACC Network
Sun., Jan. 25at Florida StateTallahassee, Fla.4 p.m.ACC Network
Thurs., Jan. 29at SyracuseSyracuse, N.Y.6 p.m. 
Sun., Feb. 1Boston CollegeMcCamish Pavilion2 p.m.ACC Network
Thurs., Feb. 5CaliforniaMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Sun., Feb. 8StanfordMcCamish Pavilion2 p.m.ACC Network Extra
Thurs., Feb. 12at ClemsonClemson, S.C.9 p.m.ACC Network
Thurs., Feb. 19at PittsburghPittsburgh, Pa.  
Sun., Feb. 22at Virginia TechBlacksburg, Va.  
Thurs., Feb. 26LouisvilleMcCamish Pavilion7 p.m.ACC Network
Sun., March 1MiamiMcCamish Pavilion2 p.m.ACC Network Extra

 

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball Single-Game Women’s Basketball Tickets On Sale

Yellow Jackets host a competitive home slate

Single-Game Women’s Basketball Tickets On Sale
Women's Basketball Women’s Basketball Set for ACC Tipoff

Karen Blair, Catherine Alben and Ines Noguero represent Yellow Jackets in Charlotte

Women’s Basketball Set for ACC Tipoff
Women's Basketball Under Armour to Become Official Apparel Provider of Georgia Tech Athletics in 2026

Global brand invests in Yellow Jackets as a premier program partner

Under Armour to Become Official Apparel Provider of Georgia Tech Athletics in 2026
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets