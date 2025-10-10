Jackets Show Out in Fall Scrimmage vs. UAB

THE FLATS – The 2025-26 Georgia Tech baseball team started off their fall season with a convincing 11-1 victory over UAB in 12 innings on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Jackets trotted out a lineup of 12 batters, with all 12 reaching base, headlined by a 2-for-3 showing with two home runs and three RBI from junior Drew Burress. On the mound, six different pitchers combined to hold UAB to just four hits and one run over 12 innings, including a game-high 3.0 innings of one hit baseball from freshman Charlie Willcox.

The Yellow Jackets showed plenty of patience at the plate, drawing double-digit walks for the night. The power was still very much present as Burress delivered a pair of home runs, one pulled into left center at 398 feet and the other hit opposite field for 369 feet, while reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Alex Hernandez launched a pitch opposite field for a 343-foot homer of his own.

Pitching was the story of the day as six Jackets held UAB to just four hits and one run over 12 innings. Senior All-American Mason Patel started the day with 2.0 perfect innings, striking out two batters on just 24 pitches. That was followed by 2.0 innings from sophomore Adam McKelvey, who allowed only two baserunners (both walks) while striking out a pair for 37 pitches of no-hit baseball. Freshman Charlie Willcox gave up the first hit of the day in the fifth inning, on a weak contact single into the outfield before settling in for two very quick innings in the sixth and seventh, throwing only 16 pitches over those two innings to record six straight outs, including a strikeout. Patel, McKelvey and Willcox combined for 7.0 IP, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs and 5 Ks to set the tone. Junior transfer Dylan Loy pitched the next two innings, securing a strikeout and allowing sophomore catcher Drew Rogers to show off his arm behind the plate with two caught stealings. Sophomore Jackson Blakely tossed the 10th and 11th innings, showing electric stuff for three Ks in the 10th inning alone, sandwiched between a walk and an error, before senior Brett Barfield slammed the door shut in the top of the 12th to polish off a very strong showing for the Yellow Jacket arms.

Tech continues its fall season next Friday (Oct. 17) vs. West Georgia before closing out the fall with the annual White & Gold World Series October 23-25 and Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey provides his thoughts following the Yellow Jackets’ 11-1 win over UAB in their first fall scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/lnMlPLiNeV — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) October 11, 2025

It was just another day at the office for Drew Burress and GT. Hear the junior outfielder’s thoughts following his team’s 11-1 win over UAB. pic.twitter.com/dYEQJPV48l — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) October 11, 2025

The reigning ACC Freshman of the Year picked up where he left off in the spring— going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. Hear his post-game thoughts below (apologies for the helicopter towards the end): pic.twitter.com/srIDPQuXIV — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) October 11, 2025

