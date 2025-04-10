Tech Heads North to Take on North Carolina

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (25-15, 9-6 ACC) will continue wrapping up its final away games of the season with a trip up north to take on the Tar Heels (29-12, 8-7 ACC) in a three-game series.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (24-15, 9-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina (29-12, 8-7 ACC); Tech trails the series 46-40

– Friday, April 11 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

– Saturday, April 12 | 2 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

– Sunday, April 13 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPN2

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets began the week with a 6-3 win over Jacksonville State.

Addison Leschber displayed consistency on offense as she went 5-5 to record a new season high for hits, surpassing her previous high of two hits in four different games this season, two of which were against Syracuse.

Her five hits against Jacksonville State were the most in a single game recorded by a Yellow Jacket this season.

Eliana Gottlieb recorded her third home run of the season on Tuesday, her first home run since the Stanford series in early March. Gottlieb joins Jayden Gailey and Grace Connelly in the three-homer club this season while Alyssa Willer and Leschber sit with five each and Gracyn Tucker leads the squad with 10.

Gottlieb’s four total bases on Tuesday bring her to 56 this season, tying her with Paige Vukadinovich for the second most total bases, both of which trail Tucker (73).

Tech’s 15 hits recorded against Jacksonville State were the second most in a single game this season just behind the Jackets’ 16 hits recorded earlier this season against Bradley. The Jackets also were just shy of their season high for at bats (35) as they recorded 34 against the Gamecocks.

Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton split time in the circle on Tuesday. In Voyles 17 th start of the season she collected her 10 th win with four strikeouts across 4.0 innings pitched.

start of the season she collected her 10 win with four strikeouts across 4.0 innings pitched. Norton collected her fifth save of the season after striking out two batters across 3.0 innings pitched.

The seniors lead the Jackets’ pitching staff with a combined 149.2 innings pitched and 159 strikeouts. Voyles sits atop the stat lines for Tech with a 2.28 ERA, 10 wins, 17 starts, four solo shutouts, one combined shutout, 89.0 innings pitched and 106 strikeouts. Norton holds the remaining 60.2 innings pitched and 53 strikeouts along with a 2.77 ERA and 22 game appearances.

Alyssa Willer leads the Jackets in batting average (.378) with Paige Vukadinovich just behind her with a .370 batting average.

Five Jackets sit with a slugging percentage about .500 while six sit with above a .400 on a base percentage, both of which are led by Willer with a .649 slugging and .524 on base percentage.

Vukadinovich leads Tech in hits (40) after recording a season high for hits against Jacksonville State (3). The center fielder previously had a season high two runs in nine games.

She holds the longest active reached base streak with 11 games, just shy of the Jayden Gailey’s 13-game streak, which was the longest of the 2025 season.

In the overall series against the Tar Heels, the Yellow Jackets trail 46-40, despite holding 19-18 home and 8-7 neutral records.

The most recent ACC series win Tech holds against North Carolina was earned in the 2019 season with a 13-5 game two and a 3-2 game three result.

With nine ACC games remaining in Tech’s 2025 schedule, the Jackets sit sixth (9-6), just above North Carolina (8-7).

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s four remaining home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

