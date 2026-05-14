Jackets Set to Begin Gainesville Regional Friday Against No. 2 seed Texas State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (30-27, 10-14 ACC) is set to begin its 2026 NCAA Regional run against Texas State (38-20, 16-8 SBC) on Friday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Tech softball was selected as the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed Florida, Friday through Sunday in the NCAA’s Regional round, as announced by the NCAA Division I Softball committee during the selection show on Sunday.

Gainesville Regional – Gainesville, Florida

May 15 Game 1: Florida A&M vs. Florida | 11 a.m. | SECN | Live Stats Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. Texas State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats May 16 Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | TBD | TV TBD Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | TBD | TV TBD Loser eliminated Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | TBD | TV TBD Loser eliminated May 17 Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | TBD | TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TV TBD



The Yellow Jackets and the Bobcats are joined by the No. 6 overall seed regional hosts Florida (48-10, 17-2 SEC) who will square off in the opening round against No. 4 seed Florida A&M (32-20, 19-5 SWAC). With double elimination format, the victors of day one will advance to the winners’ bracket while the defeated will drop into the losers’ bracket. The eventual winner of the Regional must avoid losing twice throughout competition to advance to a Super Regional May 21-24 at a location determined by Regional results.

The winners of the Gainesville Regional will advance to a Super Regional for a head-to-head, best-of-three series with an opportunity to advance to the 2026 Women’s College World Series May 28 – June 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The WCWS will host a field of eight in double elimination format until the championship round, which is determined by a best-of-three series to declare national champions for the 2026 season.

Storylines

Tech softball began the week collecting another three postseason honors as third baseman Gracyn Tucker was named First Team All-Region while both Reese Hunter and Alyssa Willer were named Second Team All-Region, as was announce by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday afternoon ahead of Tech’s NCAA Regional run.

was named First Team All-Region while both and were named Second Team All-Region, as was announce by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday afternoon ahead of Tech’s NCAA Regional run. The three All-Region honors not only mark the second straight season Tech softball saw two or more athletes collected national post-season honors, but also brought Tech softball to 29 All-Region honors and while marking seventh, eighth, and ninth athletes to do so under Head Coach Aileen Morales.

The regional honor is Tucker’s second post season honor of the season after the red-shirt sophomore was named Second Team All-ACC following the regular season.

Through the 2026 season, Tucker was ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings the last three consecutive months, including a top-five ranking at the beginning of May. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 70 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 140 total bases.

She sits just two home runs shy of seeing the most home runs in a single season since Kelsi Weseman during the 2011 season (21).

Tucker most recently collected Second Team All-ACC honors to cap the 2026 regular season after her red-shirt freshman season saw her earn NFCA Scholar Athlete, CSC Academic All-District, and ACC All-Freshman honors.

Hunter had a successful season behind the plate, finishing the season third in the conference for catching runners stealing. She capped her senior season with 26 runs, 54 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBI, and 95 total bases.

Willer, alongside Tucker, was one of seven ACC outfielders to be ranked, the third highest of all ACC outfielders for the month of May.

The sophomore helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ offense through the 2026 season with 56 runs, 64 hits, 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 56 RBI, and 126 total bases. She hit the 100 career hits mark during Tech’s 13-3 run-rule win over Notre Dame.

The outfielder is the first Yellow Jacket to earn NFCA All-Region honors in back-to-back seasons since Tricia Awald (2021-22).

Tech most recently

Madalyn Johnson made her 29th start, 36th appearance, on Wednesday afternoon. She finished the first round game with six strikeouts across 5.0 innings of work for her 14th win and 12th complete game of the season.

made her 29th start, 36th appearance, on Wednesday afternoon. She finished the first round game with six strikeouts across 5.0 innings of work for her 14th win and 12th complete game of the season. Addison Leschber was nothing short of exceptional as she went 2-for-4 with one home run, one double, and five RBI. Leschber’s first-inning home run brought her to 13 home runs this season, the third most of any Yellow Jacket this season.

was nothing short of exceptional as she went 2-for-4 with one home run, one double, and five RBI. Leschber’s first-inning home run brought her to 13 home runs this season, the third most of any Yellow Jacket this season. Against Notre Dame, Leschber saw her 12th multi-RBI game and ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Alyssa Willer also had a solid offensive showing as she went 3-3 with one home run and three RBI. The sophomore saw her 100th career hit in the fourth inning as her 15th home run of the season went over the center field wall.

In their eighth straight ACC Tournament appearance, Tech’s first round win made it one of two ACC teams to have won at least one game in each of the last seven seasons, with the other being FSU.

Despite falling to FSU in the Quarterfinals, Addison Leschber was named to the 2026 ACC All-Tournament Team.

was named to the 2026 ACC All-Tournament Team. Leschber is Tech softball’s first All-Tournament honoree since Emma Kauf during the 2023 season.

Tech’s Regional Runs

Georgia Tech’s 2026 Regional selection marks the 14th appearance in program history and third while under the direction of head coach Aileen Morales. The 2026 Regional appearance marks back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances for the first time since the 2011-2012 seasons. Tech’s first NCAA postseason action came in 2002 after winning its first ACC Tournament title, beginning a run of 11 straight Regional or better appearances from 2002-12. The Jackets won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2005, 2009 and 2010, advancing to the White and Gold’s lone Super Regional appearance in 2009. Tech was also crowned ACC regular season champions in 2011, followed by another ACC Tournament title in 2012, rounding out the totals to four regular season championships and five tournament titles.

As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 14th NCAA appearance in program history, third under head coach Aileen Morales. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.

Tech returns to Gainesville, Fla. after visiting Gator territory for its most recent NCAA Regional appearance. The Yellow Jackets sit with an 8-3 losing record when playing their Regional round in Gainesville, Fla.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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