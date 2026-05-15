Carlton Claims ACC Bronze in 3000 Steeplechase

LOUISVILLE – Distance runner Billy Carlton earned his first-ever conference medal for his third place finish in the men’s 3000m steeplechase on Friday evening at the 2026 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Carlton entered the 3000 steeplechase final with the fourth-fastest time on the conference leaderboard and was aiming for a spot on the podium. He came out of the start with the leading pack and kept pace with the Virginia runners ahead of him. He kept pushing, setting the quickest fifth lap of the field and flew with a 1:05.82 on the final lap.

The junior finished third overall at 8:42.99, claiming his first ACC medal and podium position. He also earned All-ACC First Team honors for the first time in his career, extending the men’s team record of five All-ACC performers in the last six seasons. 8:42.99 becomes Carlton’s third-fastest career time in the event.

In the 800m, Lottie Chappell continued her excellent championships by running 2:08.84 to finish 10th overall in the field. The time pushed her from No. 5 to No. 4 on the all-time Tech leaderboard, running the fastest women’s 800m time since Nicole Campbell’s time of 2:04.85 in 2002.

Chappell has secured two top-five program marks in two days after her 4:18.18 performance in the 1500m race yesterday. She is the only female with multiple top-five program marks set this season.

Matt Castronuovo picked up the final point in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, coming across the line at 8:50.40 to finish eighth overall. Castronuovo was a few seconds off his personal best, the fourth-fastest mark in school history.

Senior Omar Arnaout set a new season best for himself in the men’s high jump at 2.04m. He cleared the 1.99m on his first try before securing a top-10 finish in the finals by jumping over the 2.04m height on his second attempt. This becomes the fifth time in his career exceeding the mark.

Jade Ofotan ran one of her fastest career races at 11.46 in the 100m to finish 15th overall. 11.46 is equal with her second-fastest career time in the event and dips below her season best by 0.14 seconds. Caden Terrell completed his 400m race at 47.16 to finish among the top-15 in the field.

Georgia Tech will complete the ACC Outdoor Championships on Saturday with Kendall Ward headlining the trio of Jackets in the women’s high jump along the triple jump finals in the field. Aaron Jones will race in the 400m hurdles final before the weekend finale of 5000m and 4×400 relay races.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.