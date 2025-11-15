Jackets Set for Sunday Matinee vs. Dolphins

Georgia Tech (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Jacksonville (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

TRAFFIC ADVISORIES

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17 Resurfacing project on SR 8/North Avenue and US 78/SR 8/Ponce de Leon Avenue NE from SR 3/Northside Drive in midtown Atlanta to SR 42/Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line. Weather conditions permitting, crews will alternate closing one left or one right lane on eastbound North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 until 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17 Three right lanes will be closed on I-75/85 Northbound between University Avenue and 17th Street.

Beginning 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 One right lane on I-75/85 Southbound will be closed near North Avenue. The exit ramp to North Avenue (Exit 249) will be closed. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour route.



THE FLATS – Following a dominating performance Thursday night, Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back inside McCamish Pavilion for a Sunday tilt against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Tech cruised to an 87-40 victory over Charleston Southern Thursday, marking the 28th-straight season the Yellow Jackets have started with a winning record through the first three games of a season. Five Jackets found themselves with at least 10 points including Talayah Walker, who posted a career-high 19. Brianna Turnage also set a career high with 13 rebounds – her third-straight game with double-digit boards to open the season.

Sunday marks the fourth-straight home game for Tech to open the 2025-26 campaign under first year head coach Karen Blair. Blair’s squad can clinch a winning record in the season-opening five-game home stretch with a victory over JU.

Jacksonville arrives on The Flats after being dealt its first loss of the season Monday at Florida. The Dolphins won each of their first two games this season, both at home. JU committed 25 turnovers as the Gators rolled to a 100-55 win.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday marks the third all-time meeting between the Jackets and Dolphins and the first since March 16, 2017 when Tech eliminated JU from the first round of the WNIT Tournament, 71-55. Georgia Tech holds a 2-0 series record, with both of the initial meetings taking place on The Flats.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Georgia Tech is one of just two teams in the nation to be at least fourth in defensive rebounds per game (36.7), seventh in shooting defense (28.0) and 24th in scoring defense (47.7), joining Ohio State.

3 – Sunday marks the third all-time meeting between Tech and JU. Georgia Tech holds a 2-0 series record over Jacksonville.

17 – Georgia Tech is 17-2 in its last 19 non-conference home games inside McCamish Pavilion.

19 – Talayah Walker posted a career-high 19 points in the Jackets 87-40 win over Charleston Southern Thursday.

21.7 – The Yellow Jackets are third in the ACC in three-point defense (21.7%).

34 – Brianna Turnage leads the Jackets with 34 rebounds this season.

51 – Georgia Tech has a season rebounding margin of +51 (+17.0 per game) – fourth in the ACC.