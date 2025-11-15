Jackets Set for Sunday Matinee vs. Dolphins

Georgia Tech (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Jacksonville (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)
- Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 · 3 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Angel Gray · Analyst: Kelly Gramlich
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App or SiriusXM 997 · Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer
TRAFFIC ADVISORIES
- Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17
- Resurfacing project on SR 8/North Avenue and US 78/SR 8/Ponce de Leon Avenue NE from SR 3/Northside Drive in midtown Atlanta to SR 42/Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line.
- Weather conditions permitting, crews will alternate closing one left or one right lane on eastbound North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue.
- Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 until 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17
- Three right lanes will be closed on I-75/85 Northbound between University Avenue and 17th Street.
- Beginning 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 16
- One right lane on I-75/85 Southbound will be closed near North Avenue.
- The exit ramp to North Avenue (Exit 249) will be closed. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour route.
THE FLATS – Following a dominating performance Thursday night, Georgia Tech women’s basketball is back inside McCamish Pavilion for a Sunday tilt against the Jacksonville Dolphins.
Tech cruised to an 87-40 victory over Charleston Southern Thursday, marking the 28th-straight season the Yellow Jackets have started with a winning record through the first three games of a season. Five Jackets found themselves with at least 10 points including Talayah Walker, who posted a career-high 19. Brianna Turnage also set a career high with 13 rebounds – her third-straight game with double-digit boards to open the season.
Sunday marks the fourth-straight home game for Tech to open the 2025-26 campaign under first year head coach Karen Blair. Blair’s squad can clinch a winning record in the season-opening five-game home stretch with a victory over JU.
Jacksonville arrives on The Flats after being dealt its first loss of the season Monday at Florida. The Dolphins won each of their first two games this season, both at home. JU committed 25 turnovers as the Gators rolled to a 100-55 win.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday marks the third all-time meeting between the Jackets and Dolphins and the first since March 16, 2017 when Tech eliminated JU from the first round of the WNIT Tournament, 71-55. Georgia Tech holds a 2-0 series record, with both of the initial meetings taking place on The Flats.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2 – Georgia Tech is one of just two teams in the nation to be at least fourth in defensive rebounds per game (36.7), seventh in shooting defense (28.0) and 24th in scoring defense (47.7), joining Ohio State.
3 – Sunday marks the third all-time meeting between Tech and JU. Georgia Tech holds a 2-0 series record over Jacksonville.
17 – Georgia Tech is 17-2 in its last 19 non-conference home games inside McCamish Pavilion.
19 – Talayah Walker posted a career-high 19 points in the Jackets 87-40 win over Charleston Southern Thursday.
21.7 – The Yellow Jackets are third in the ACC in three-point defense (21.7%).
34 – Brianna Turnage leads the Jackets with 34 rebounds this season.
51 – Georgia Tech has a season rebounding margin of +51 (+17.0 per game) – fourth in the ACC.
INSIDE THE ROSTER
The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.
Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.
Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.
Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.
The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.
Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.
Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain.
