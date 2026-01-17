Jackets Set for Road Clash at Duke

Georgia Tech (8-10, 3-3 ACC) at RV/RV Duke (12-6, 7-0 ACC)

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2025 · 6 p.m. · Cameron Indoor Stadium Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Jenn Hildreth · Analyst: Kelly Gramlich Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 978 · Richard Musterer Live Stats Purchase Tickets



DURHAM, N.C. – A week away from game action concludes Sunday as Georgia Tech women’s basketball treks to Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday for an ACC clash against the Duke Blue Devils.

Tech returns to the road for the first time in two weeks coming off a thrilling 58-55 win over Clemson last week. The Jackets trailed by five at the half but came storming out of the locker room to hold the Tigers to a season-low six third-quarter points. Brianna Turnage led the Jackets with a career-high 18 rebounds, adding to her season average of 9.1. Ariadna Termis added 10 boards of her own while Talayah Walker continued her impressive season with a sixth-straight 20-point game.

Walker’s 20-point streak is the second-longest by a Yellow Jacket in the last 23 seasons and has her tied for the conference lead with five 20-point games in ACC action. She has been hard to distract at the charity stripe during that six-game stretch, shooting a stellar 50-for-54 (92.6%).

Tech enters the matchup having faced some tough late-game situations. The Jackets lead the ACC with five games decided by 10 or less and are tied for the conference-lead with three victories under that criteria.

Duke is back on home court for the fourth time this month and is riding a nine-game winning streak. The Blue Devils have only been dealt one loss in Durham this season (Dec. 4 vs. LSU) – their last loss before starting the nine-game run of victories.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday welcomes the 78th all-time clash between the Jackets and Blue Devils. Tech is in search of just its fifth victory at Duke in program history and third since 2016.

Duke holds a 66-11 series lead.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

6 – Talayah Walker has recorded 6-straight games of 20+ points, including a conference-high five in ACC games. Her streak of six in a row is the second-most by a Jacket in the last 23 seasons.

11 – Georgia Tech has defeated Duke 11 times in program history.

25.6 – Talayah Walker is averaging 25.2 points per game in the last five, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 92.0% from the free throw line.

26.2 – Georgia Tech’s 26.2 bench points per game is fourth in the ACC and 39th in the nation.

30.6 – Georgia Tech averages 30.6 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.