Jackets Set for Road Clash at Duke

Georgia Tech (8-10, 3-3 ACC) at RV/RV Duke (12-6, 7-0 ACC)
- Sunday, Jan. 18, 2025 · 6 p.m. · Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Jenn Hildreth · Analyst: Kelly Gramlich
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 978 · Richard Musterer
DURHAM, N.C. – A week away from game action concludes Sunday as Georgia Tech women’s basketball treks to Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday for an ACC clash against the Duke Blue Devils.
Tech returns to the road for the first time in two weeks coming off a thrilling 58-55 win over Clemson last week. The Jackets trailed by five at the half but came storming out of the locker room to hold the Tigers to a season-low six third-quarter points. Brianna Turnage led the Jackets with a career-high 18 rebounds, adding to her season average of 9.1. Ariadna Termis added 10 boards of her own while Talayah Walker continued her impressive season with a sixth-straight 20-point game.
Walker’s 20-point streak is the second-longest by a Yellow Jacket in the last 23 seasons and has her tied for the conference lead with five 20-point games in ACC action. She has been hard to distract at the charity stripe during that six-game stretch, shooting a stellar 50-for-54 (92.6%).
Tech enters the matchup having faced some tough late-game situations. The Jackets lead the ACC with five games decided by 10 or less and are tied for the conference-lead with three victories under that criteria.
Duke is back on home court for the fourth time this month and is riding a nine-game winning streak. The Blue Devils have only been dealt one loss in Durham this season (Dec. 4 vs. LSU) – their last loss before starting the nine-game run of victories.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday welcomes the 78th all-time clash between the Jackets and Blue Devils. Tech is in search of just its fifth victory at Duke in program history and third since 2016.
Duke holds a 66-11 series lead.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
6 – Talayah Walker has recorded 6-straight games of 20+ points, including a conference-high five in ACC games. Her streak of six in a row is the second-most by a Jacket in the last 23 seasons.
11 – Georgia Tech has defeated Duke 11 times in program history.
25.6 – Talayah Walker is averaging 25.2 points per game in the last five, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 92.0% from the free throw line.
26.2 – Georgia Tech’s 26.2 bench points per game is fourth in the ACC and 39th in the nation.
30.6 – Georgia Tech averages 30.6 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 11th in the country.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (23.2) and has six-straight 20-point games and seven in the last eight. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 310-252 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 576-517.
- Georgia Tech is ranked fourth in the ACC and 39th in the nation with 26.2 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 42.7 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 29th nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 7-3 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 21-7 in its last 28 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
