Jackets Score 14 to take the Series over Xavier

THE FLATS – No. 3 Georgia Tech returned to form on Sunday afternoon, scoring six runs in the first inning and maintaining at least a four-run lead all the way through to a 14-6 victory over Xavier inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Eight Yellow Jackets (39-8, 19-5 ACC) drove in at least one run with the only outlier being Kent Schmidt, who led the team with four hits as Tech put on an offensive clinic against the Musketeers (22-27, 10-5 Big East).

On the pitching side, the Jackets endured two hiccups in the 4th and 6th innings but beyond that allowed only three hits in the other seven, striking out 14 batters for a series total of 43, the most strikeouts in a single weekend series since at least the turn of the century. Jackson Blakely got the day started by recording his first five outs via strikeout before turning the ball over to the bullpen. Five different Tech pitchers recorded outs from the bullpen, who finished the day with 3.2 scoreless innings and only one hit allowed and seven strikeouts.

Coach Ramsey meets with the media after a 14-6 series clinching victory over Xavier.#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/KXwXX6jewp — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets improve to 39-8, tied with the 1993 Yellow Jackets for the best 47-game record in program history.

The Jackets are one win away from securing back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since 2010/2011 (15 years). Tech has never reached 40 wins in 48 games.

Tech is now 27-3 at home, the best home record since 2010, which also included a loss to Xavier.

The Jackets secured their 11th series win of the season, matching the total from 2019 and the most series wins in a season since winning 12 in 2011.

James Ramsey still owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 47 games (39-8), three games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (36-11 in 1994).

still owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 47 games (39-8), three games better than the previous record holder, (36-11 in 1994). Tech has scored 492 runs through their first 47 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 47 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 47 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT’s 492 runs are already the 3 rd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011) and 14 runs shy of 2 nd place, 506 runs in 2025.

highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011) and 14 runs shy of 2 place, 506 runs in 2025. The Jackets hit a pair of home runs today, bringing their season total to 94, one more than last year’s total despite playing in 13 fewer games. This team is currently on pace for 108 home runs in the regular season, which would be the fifth highest total in program history, with a chance to add onto that total in the postseason.

GT is outscoring its opponents 492-228, that +264 margin is the highest through 47 games in program history.

Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.466 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.619 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.5 – record is 10.3).

The Jackets have now won 21 of their last 24 games dating back to March 22.

Tech pitching delivered 14 strikeouts today, tied with yesterday for the fourth-most in a single game this season.

The Jackets struck out 43 during this series, the most combined strikeouts over a three-game series since at least the turn of the century.

Tech scored six runs in the first inning, marking the 31 st 5+ run inning of the season (8.3% of all innings).

5+ run inning of the season (8.3% of all innings). The Jackets scored double-digit runs for the 26 th time this season (55.3% of all games).

time this season (55.3% of all games). GT recorded 20 hits today, the third highest total of the season and the most since earning 26 hits at Georgia Southern in the first week of the season (Feb. 17).

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Drew Burress extended his hit streak to 10 games, going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run for two RBI and two runs scored. He has now recorded multiple hits in eight of his last nine games dating back to April 19 and multiple extra-base hits in four of his last six games.

extended his hit streak to 10 games, going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run for two RBI and two runs scored. He has now recorded multiple hits in eight of his last nine games dating back to April 19 and multiple extra-base hits in four of his last six games. The reigning ACC Player of the Week has been on a tear in the last month (since March 28), leading the team in batting average (.469), runs (34), hits (45), triples (2 – tied with Advincula ), extra-base hits (17), slugging (.771), on-base percentage (.536) and OPS (1.307) over the last 22 games.

), extra-base hits (17), slugging (.771), on-base percentage (.536) and OPS (1.307) over the last 22 games. He hit his 54 th career home run and his 10 th of the season. He remains in 4 th place on the Georgia Tech program record list for career home runs, just one away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10), two away from tying J.J. Thomas (1995-97) for the 2 nd most and just three away from the program record (57) held by Jason Varitek (1991-94).

career home run and his 10 of the season. He remains in 4 place on the Georgia Tech program record list for career home runs, just one away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10), two away from tying J.J. Thomas (1995-97) for the 2 most and just three away from the program record (57) held by Jason Varitek (1991-94). Burress has now delivered 72 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula . He is on pace for 83 hits this season, which would match his career high, set during his All-American freshman season.

has now delivered 72 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only . He is on pace for 83 hits this season, which would match his career high, set during his All-American freshman season. He has produced 45 RBI, thanks to a two-run home run in the seventh inning, bringing his career tally to 174, the 19 th most in program history and one away from Tristin English (2016-19) for 18 th .

most in program history and one away from Tristin English (2016-19) for 18 . This was his 24 th multi-hit game of the season, the second most on the team behind Advincula .

multi-hit game of the season, the second most on the team behind . He has now scored an ACC-best 63 runs this season, bringing his career total to 213 runs, tied with Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most in program history.

𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁!!!!!@drew_burress08 inches closer to history with his 54th HR in White & Gold, the 4th most all time! His 10th of the year restores the six-run lead. 409 ft / 105 EV / 27 degrees 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/QpPSWQuiMu — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2026

Junior Ryan Zuckerman connected for his 18 th home run of the season in the third inning, a solo shot. He is now in a six-way tie for the 19 th most home runs ever hit in a single season at GT, tied with Mike Fowler (1987), Billy Parham (1987), K.G. White (1988), Mark Teixeira (2000) and Jeremy Slayden (2002).

connected for his 18 home run of the season in the third inning, a solo shot. He is now in a six-way tie for the 19 most home runs ever hit in a single season at GT, tied with Mike Fowler (1987), Billy Parham (1987), K.G. White (1988), Mark Teixeira (2000) and Jeremy Slayden (2002). Zuckerman finished with two RBI today, bringing his season total to 58, tied with Advincula for the most on the team.

finished with two RBI today, bringing his season total to 58, tied with for the most on the team. He has hit 32 extra-base hits this season, the most on the team (18 HRs, 13 doubles, one triple).

𝐙𝐔𝐂𝐊!! They don't ask how, just how many 😅 His 18th HR of the year and third of the series put the Jackets up by a touchdown. 335 ft / 106 EV / 43 degrees 🌕💉 📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/vIXOqv2yN8 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2026

Junior Carson Kerce brought his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-5 game, hitting three singles and drawing a walk.

brought his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-5 game, hitting three singles and drawing a walk. This was Kerce ’s 23 rd multi hit game of the season and his 10 th three-hit game, tying Burress for the most 3+ hit games on the team this season.

’s 23 multi hit game of the season and his 10 three-hit game, tying for the most 3+ hit games on the team this season. Junior Jarren Advincula matched his career-best by extending his hitting streak to 15 games, going 2-for-5 with two singles, two RBI and a run scored.

matched his career-best by extending his hitting streak to 15 games, going 2-for-5 with two singles, two RBI and a run scored. He leads Division I with 84 hits this season, averaging 1.79 hits per game, putting him on pace to be the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

He brings his batting average to .422 for the season, the highest in the ACC and the 6 th best in the nation.

best in the nation. Junior Kent Schmidt went 4-for-5 with four singles and two runs scored. It was his second four-hit game of the season and first since March 7 against Virginia Tech. This was his 10 th multi-hit game of the season and second straight.

went 4-for-5 with four singles and two runs scored. It was his second four-hit game of the season and first since March 7 against Virginia Tech. This was his 10 multi-hit game of the season and second straight. He scored twice today, bringing his season total to 39. He has scored 1.00 run per game this season, becoming the eighth Yellow Jacket to be averaging at least 1.00 run per game this year.

Junior Vahn Lackey went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a pair of walks today. He is up to 54 RBI this season, just three away from matching his previous career total from his first two seasons (57).

went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a pair of walks today. He is up to 54 RBI this season, just three away from matching his previous career total from his first two seasons (57). Senior Parker Brosius recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-RBI game.

recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-RBI game. Sophomore Drew Rogers made his 18th start of the season and delivered his fifth multi-hit day, going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. He has driven in 24 RBI this season with 18 hits.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely made his eighth consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.0 innings with two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts.

made his eighth consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.0 innings with two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. This was his third start with at least six strikeouts and his fifth of nine starts with at least five.

The Jackets have won each of Blakley ’s last seven starts.

’s last seven starts. His ERA stands at 3.18 over 45.1 innings, the lowest among all regular starting pitchers on the roster and the third lowest ERA overall on staff.

He stands at 49 strikeouts this season, the second most on the roster, and 45.1 innings pitched, also the second most, both behind Friday night starter Tate McKee .

. R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos made his 12th appearance of the season, running into trouble in the sixth inning but also tallying his 20 th strikeout of the season.

made his 12th appearance of the season, running into trouble in the sixth inning but also tallying his 20 strikeout of the season. R-junior Caden Gaudette matched Brett Barfield for the team lead with his 19 th appearance of the season. He entered the game after Xavier cut the lead to four runs (10-4) striking out both batters he faced on nine pitches.

matched for the team lead with his 19 appearance of the season. He entered the game after Xavier cut the lead to four runs (10-4) striking out both batters he faced on nine pitches. His inning ending strikeout in the seventh was the 50 th of his career.

of his career. This was his 12 th scoreless outing of the season, bringing his ERA down to 3.86 for the season over 25.2 innings, the most on the team among pitchers who have not started a game and the sixth most overall.

scoreless outing of the season, bringing his ERA down to 3.86 for the season over 25.2 innings, the most on the team among pitchers who have not started a game and the sixth most overall. He would get credit for the win, bringing his record to 5-1 this season, the most bullpen wins on the team.

Junior Dylan Loy delivered a scoreless seventh inning, working around a walk, a hit and an error to leave the bases loaded in a 10-6 game.

delivered a scoreless seventh inning, working around a walk, a hit and an error to leave the bases loaded in a 10-6 game. He recorded a strikeout, bringing his season total to a career-best 42 over 40.0 innings.

He lowers his ERA to 3.38 this season, the fourth lowest on the team. He owns a 1.50 ERA in his 11 bullpen appearances (24.0 innings).

Loy leads the Tech bullpen with 24.0 innings pitched this season, only allowing four runs over those innings.

leads the Tech bullpen with 24.0 innings pitched this season, only allowing four runs over those innings. Senior Kayden Campbell made his 12 th appearance of the season, doing his job effectively by getting both batters he faced out, including one via strikeout.

made his 12 appearance of the season, doing his job effectively by getting both batters he faced out, including one via strikeout. This was his 10 th appearance without an earned run allowed as he lowers his ERA to 5.79 for the season.

appearance without an earned run allowed as he lowers his ERA to 5.79 for the season. R-sophomore Justin Shadek recorded the final four outs in order, including three strikeouts to secure the record strikeout total for the series.

recorded the final four outs in order, including three strikeouts to secure the record strikeout total for the series. This was his 14th appearance of the season and his 12th out of the bullpen. He has produced a 3.72 ERA in his 12 bullpen appearances and has struck out 36, the fourth most on the team behind only McKee, Blakely and Loy.

Up Next

The Jackets get the midweek off for finals before returning to ACC play with a three-game series against Duke (23-24, 9-15 ACC). The series will be streamed live on ACCNX and tickets can be purchased HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.