Jackets Run-Rule Way to Series Clinch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball run-ruled its way to a series clinch, taking the doubleheader on Saturday, March 9 to move to 3-0 on the weekend against Youngstown State, winning 16-6 and 17-7 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (10-4) combined for 31 hits on the day against the Penguins (0-13) with three home runs over the two days.

Game 1: Georgia Tech 16, Youngstown State 6 (8 inn.)

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 6-1 lead early, with Parker Brosius hitting an RBI double and Mike Becchetti plating two with a single through the right side.

Tech continued to do damage with a whopping nine runs in the fifth and forcing the Penguins to throw 56 pitches before an out was recorded in the inning. Payton Green kicked things off with a solo homer before freshman Drew Burress put the exclamation mark on the inning with his first-career grand slam – his 10th home run of the season.

Cam Jones also had a fielder’s choice RBI and Brosius tacked on another RBI with a sac fly in the inning.

Overall, Green led the way with a 3-for-4 night, including the home run. Burress and Becchetti both had two hits with four RBI and three RBI, respectively. Brosius upped his weekend RBI total to seven after two more on two hits, while Jett Lovett and Carson Kerce also had two hits.

On the mound, RHP Aeden Finateri (3-0) got another win despite not being his usual crisp self. He had four runs cross against him on five hits in 5.0 innings, but struck out five and walked just one. RHP Brett Thomas then tossed a hitless sixth before RHP Brett Barfield turned in 2.0 innings of three-hit work with just two unearned runs going against him.

Game 2: Georgia Tech 17, Youngstown State 7 (7 inn.)

Georgia Tech clinched the series by scoring crooked numbers in the first five innings behind a tremendous first career start for RHP Tate McKee (1-1).

In his longest appearance of the season, McKee struck out seven batters, walked just one, and surrendered just one hit in 4.0 scoreless innings. RHP Dawson Brown and RHP Ben King then combined to close out the starters. Once the line shift of substitutions had occurred, RHP Camren Landry and RHP Jackson Gaspard finished.

At the plate, the Jackets had four multi-hit performances, led by freshman Carson Kerce’s career 4-for-5, four RBI night. Parker Brosius had two more hits and an RBI to his already outstanding weekend, as did Matthew Ellis, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Cam Jones launched a solo homer in the third and also recorded a groundout RBI, while Payton Green hit a two-RBI double in the first before a sac fly RBI in the fifth. Tyler Minnick also drove in two runs on a single.

Georgia Tech returns for the series finale on Sunday, March 10 against Youngstown State. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.