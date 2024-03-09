Jackets Run-Rule Way to Series Clinch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball run-ruled its way to a series clinch, taking the doubleheader on Saturday, March 9 to move to 3-0 on the weekend against Youngstown State, winning 16-6 and 17-7 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (10-4) combined for 31 hits on the day against the Penguins (0-13) with three home runs over the two days.
Game 1: Georgia Tech 16, Youngstown State 6 (8 inn.)
Georgia Tech jumped out to a 6-1 lead early, with Parker Brosius hitting an RBI double and Mike Becchetti plating two with a single through the right side.
Tech continued to do damage with a whopping nine runs in the fifth and forcing the Penguins to throw 56 pitches before an out was recorded in the inning. Payton Green kicked things off with a solo homer before freshman Drew Burress put the exclamation mark on the inning with his first-career grand slam – his 10th home run of the season.
Cam Jones also had a fielder’s choice RBI and Brosius tacked on another RBI with a sac fly in the inning.
Overall, Green led the way with a 3-for-4 night, including the home run. Burress and Becchetti both had two hits with four RBI and three RBI, respectively. Brosius upped his weekend RBI total to seven after two more on two hits, while Jett Lovett and Carson Kerce also had two hits.
On the mound, RHP Aeden Finateri (3-0) got another win despite not being his usual crisp self. He had four runs cross against him on five hits in 5.0 innings, but struck out five and walked just one. RHP Brett Thomas then tossed a hitless sixth before RHP Brett Barfield turned in 2.0 innings of three-hit work with just two unearned runs going against him.
Game 2: Georgia Tech 17, Youngstown State 7 (7 inn.)
Georgia Tech clinched the series by scoring crooked numbers in the first five innings behind a tremendous first career start for RHP Tate McKee (1-1).
In his longest appearance of the season, McKee struck out seven batters, walked just one, and surrendered just one hit in 4.0 scoreless innings. RHP Dawson Brown and RHP Ben King then combined to close out the starters. Once the line shift of substitutions had occurred, RHP Camren Landry and RHP Jackson Gaspard finished.
At the plate, the Jackets had four multi-hit performances, led by freshman Carson Kerce’s career 4-for-5, four RBI night. Parker Brosius had two more hits and an RBI to his already outstanding weekend, as did Matthew Ellis, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Cam Jones launched a solo homer in the third and also recorded a groundout RBI, while Payton Green hit a two-RBI double in the first before a sac fly RBI in the fifth. Tyler Minnick also drove in two runs on a single.
Georgia Tech returns for the series finale on Sunday, March 10 against Youngstown State. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Multimedia
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall)
Around Social Media
✅ Run-Rule Game 3
✅ Series Clinched#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/27mvr6BoIQ
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 10, 2024
HAVE A DAY CARSON! @CarsonKerce gets his fourth hit and two more RBI! pic.twitter.com/Etg5iWc6jL
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 10, 2024
Two strikeouts and a zero put up by @DBrown3527#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/b2txPXgzvZ
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Great final line for true freshman @TateMckee1 in his first start
4️⃣IP 1️⃣H 0️⃣R 1️⃣BB 7️⃣K pic.twitter.com/uZTYpu0Jju
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Great piece of hitting for @TylerMinnick7!#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/4ArM3Mw5UK
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
CAM JONES 💣@c_jones30 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/zmbF2nU2DN
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
The frosh pitcher is 🔥🔥🔥🔥@Tatemckee1 with his sixth strikeout! pic.twitter.com/uZ0VmdFZuR
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Filth. 💪@Tatemckee1 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/rCu9UW6rdb
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Payton Green doing Payton Green things (x2)
Jackets on the board!@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/PN4KPDvHfu
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
✅ First career start
✅ Two strikeouts in the first 😤@Tatemckee1 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/nSJ75nMkFk
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
✅Run-Rule Game 2
Game 2 beginning in approx. 45 mins.#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/pMxZOZ2pqF
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
✅ 10th home run of the year
✅ 1st career 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙢@drew_burress08 is INHUMAN! pic.twitter.com/lQR9zlxvRA
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Payton Green doing Payton Green things 💣💣💣@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/GAqhPwJmE5
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Finateri K Counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@aeden_finateri | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/g8feg7ptPI
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
CHEDDAR BALL!!@BecchettiMike shoots one through the right side with bases loaded to score two! pic.twitter.com/kgWhtwrtjc
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Third K of the day for @aeden_finateri! pic.twitter.com/19Vr1fXI76
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Nothing but extra-base hits for DB 😤
His seventh double of the season@drew_burress08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/bkrYJP8cY0
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 9, 2024
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.