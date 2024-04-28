Jackets Run-Rule Miami to Clinch Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball used stellar pitching and four home runs to rout Miami (Fla.), 17-1, in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (27-15, 11-10 ACC) have now won four-straight ACC weekend series, becoming only the fourth program to accomplish the feat this season – joining No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Duke and Virginia Tech.

Tech once again got sensational starting pitching as true freshman RHP Tate McKee (4-3) tied his career high with nine strikeouts, surrendering just one hit (a solo homer) in five innings of work. RHP Dawson Brown and RHP Logan McGuire then combined for 2.0 hitless innings to keep the one-hitter intact.

At the plate, the Jackets scored in all but the sixth inning, having five runs in the third, six runs in the fourth and four runs in the seventh to blow the game open. John Giesler led the day’s efforts with a 3-for-4, five RBI day where he launched two massive home runs, while Matthew Ellis also hit a two-run homer to go along with his two walks.

Freshman Drew Burress tied the school record for freshman home runs, belting his 18th of the season to kickstart the third-inning crooked number.

Other multi-hit performances included a 3-for-5, two-double and two-RBI day from Trey Yunger, a three-hit, two-RBI day for Mike Becchetti and a 2-for-2, one-RBI day for Bobby Zmarzlak.

The Hurricanes (19-24, 8-16 ACC) were led by JD Urso, who had the lone hit of the day. LHP Herick Hernandez (3-5) took the loss, surrendering six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings.

Georgia Tech takes the midweek off for final exams, but will return on the road for its three-game series at No. 5-ranked Clemson on May 3-5. First pitches are scheduled for 6 p.m., 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. with the series broadcast on ACC Network Extra.