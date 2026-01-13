Jackets Return Home to Host Pittsburgh

GEORGIA TECH (10-7, 1-3 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH (7-9, 0-3 ACC)
- Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Evan Legler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to snap a two-game skid and get back to winning ways on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets closed their deficit to single digits late in the game at Miami, but could not complete the comeback, falling 91-81. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington both logged 20-plus point outings, while Baye Ndongo added 16 points. Tech trailed by as many as 15 points in the outing before closing the gap to five in the final minutes.
Syracuse comes into Wednesday’s tilt looking for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win, and road win, of the season, currently sitting at 0-3 in league play. The Panthers have dropped six of their last eight games, most recently falling to Syracuse, 83-72. Cameron Corhen leads a quartet of Panthers averaging double-figure scoring numbers on the season, chipping in 13.1 points per game on average. In league play, Brandin Cummings paces the offense, averaging 13.7 points per game.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are meeting for the 23rd time in program history on Wednesday night with the Yellow Jackets leading the series, 13-9. Tech took the lone meeting last season between the teams, capturing a 73-67 road win, while snapping a four-game skid to the Panthers who had won the previous four matchups since 2023. Tech is 5-3 when hosting Pitt in McCamish Pavilion.
