Jackets Return to Action Hosting No. 3/3 NC State Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to return to Atlantic Coast Conference play on Thursday night, welcoming No. 3/3 NC State to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack are set to tip at 7 p.m. on RSN – locally on Fox Sports South in Atlanta. Tom Werme and Debbie Antonelli will have the call live from Atlanta.

The Jackets (4-1, 2-0 ACC) are coming off a two-week break after last playing at Notre Dame on Dec. 13, grabbing their first road win of the season in South Bend. Five different players contributed double-figure scoring numbers in the first-ever win over Notre Dame, led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s team-high 19 points. Lorela Cubaj recorded her third double-double of the season behind 16 points and 13 rebounds.

No. 3/3 NC State (8-0, 3-0 ACC) brings an unblemished record into the contest Thursday night. The Wolfpack are coming off a two-game homestand and will play their third road game of the season. Elissa Cunane leads NC State, averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Cunane is one of three averaging double-figure scoring numbers for the Wolfpack.

NC State leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 48-24, after the teams split a pair of meetings last season. Tech captured its highest-ever ranked road win in program history after picking up a victory in Raleigh last February. The Wolfpack rebounded with a win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

