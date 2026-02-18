Jackets Return to Action at Pitt Thursday

Georgia Tech (11-15, 6-8 ACC) at Pitt (8-19, 1-13 ACC)

PITTSBURGH – Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes the court after a week off for a road clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers Thursday night.

Last time out, the Jackets delivered a second-half rally and forced not just one, but two overtime periods on the road against the Clemson Tigers.

Erica Moon led the way for Tech with a career-high 22 points while Brianna Turnage grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds – the most by a Yellow Jacket since Dec. 1, 2021. The Tigers emerged victorious in the second overtime, 67-65.

Pitt enters the midweek showdown coming off a one-point loss at SMU Sunday. The Panthers are 6-10 on home court this season.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday is the 16 meeting between Tech and Pitt, with the Jackets holding a three-game win streak and victories in eight of the last nine.

Georgia Tech is looking to improve to 6-1 at Pitt and add its fourth-straight win on the Panthers’ home court.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

11 – Turnage leads the ACC with 11 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.

16 – Thursday marks the 16th meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Pitt.

18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference.

20 – Turnage’s 20 rebounds against Clemson last week were the most by a Jacket since Dec. 1, 2020 (Lorela Cubaj at Purdue).

30.1 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season.