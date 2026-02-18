Jackets Return to Action at Pitt Thursday

Georgia Tech (11-15, 6-8 ACC) at Pitt (8-19, 1-13 ACC)
- Thursday, Feb. 19, 2025 · 6 p.m. · Petersen Events Center
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Jason Earle · Analyst: Brianna O’Rourke Kelly
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 973 · Richard Musterer
PITTSBURGH – Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes the court after a week off for a road clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers Thursday night.
Last time out, the Jackets delivered a second-half rally and forced not just one, but two overtime periods on the road against the Clemson Tigers.
Erica Moon led the way for Tech with a career-high 22 points while Brianna Turnage grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds – the most by a Yellow Jacket since Dec. 1, 2021. The Tigers emerged victorious in the second overtime, 67-65.
Pitt enters the midweek showdown coming off a one-point loss at SMU Sunday. The Panthers are 6-10 on home court this season.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday is the 16 meeting between Tech and Pitt, with the Jackets holding a three-game win streak and victories in eight of the last nine.
Georgia Tech is looking to improve to 6-1 at Pitt and add its fourth-straight win on the Panthers’ home court.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
11 – Turnage leads the ACC with 11 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.
16 – Thursday marks the 16th meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Pitt.
18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference.
20 – Turnage’s 20 rebounds against Clemson last week were the most by a Jacket since Dec. 1, 2020 (Lorela Cubaj at Purdue).
30.1 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.2) and has had eight 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 9-5 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-9 in its last 32 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
