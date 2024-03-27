Jackets Return Home to Host Eagles

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (16-7, 3-3 ACC ACC) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (12-11, 2-7 ACC)
March 28-30, 2024 • 6 PM, 6 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Thursday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball returns home for a four-game homestand, beginning against Boston College on March 28-30 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Jackets and Eagles have faced off 36 times since 2006 when Boston College joined the ACC, with the Jackets holding a 21-15 advantage.
• The two teams battled last year up in Boston with the Jackets dropping 2-of-3 in the series.
• Tech is looking to get back on track after a tough weekend at No. 20-ranked North Carolina, where it went 0-3, one week after sweeping No. 13 NC State.
• At the top of Tech’s high-powered offense is two freshmen – Carson Kerce (.383) and Drew Burress (.375).
• In total, six Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .307 as a team.
• Behind Kerce and Burress is Trey Yunger (.365), Parker Brosius (.319), Payton Green and Cam Jones (.318).
• In the last 10 games, Kerce and Burress have both hit .400 with Kerce hitting .457 and Burress hitting .406.
• During the 7-3 stretch, Yunger (.333), Jones (.324), Bobby Zmarzlak (.304) and Brosius (.300) have also been hot from the plate.
• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, currently leading all freshmen nationally in five statistical categories and all ACC freshmen in eight categories.
• The other freshman phenom has been Kerce, who besides leading the team offensively, has also recorded a .968 fielding percentage at the hot corner, recording seven putouts and 23 assists to just one error.
