Jackets Ready for Oxford Regional

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS – 2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT – OXFORD REGIONAL
Friday May 30 – Monday June 2
Oxford, Miss. (Swayze Field)
REGIONAL SCHEDULE – Bracket
Friday, May 30
Game 1: WKU vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Murray State vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m. (TBD)
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m. (TBD)
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 3 p.m. (TBD)
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD
Friday – 3 PM
TV: ESPN+| Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
TECH AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT
Overall Record: 79-71 (.527)
Regional Record: 71-60 (.542)
Overall Record under Danny Hall: 64-55 (.538)
Regional Record under Danny Hall: 55-46 (.545)
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes
TOP STORYLINES
TEAM NOTES
- Georgia Tech is playing in its 36th NCAA Regional and its fifth in the last six years.
- Tech is 71-60 (.542) all-time in regional play, looking to advance to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2006 (also the last time GT reached the CWS).
- This is the 25th NCAA Tournament run in the Danny Hall era (since 1994) – the Jackets are 64-55 (.538) in postseason play under Coach Hall appearing in five Super Regionals (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series (1994, 2002 and 2006)
- The Yellow Jackets won their 10th ACC regular season championship with an ACC leading 19 wins in conference play.
- This was the 10th regular season title in program history: 1987, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011 and now 2025 (Divisional titles in 2019 and 2021).
- The Jackets are tied with North Carolina for the 2nd most regular season titles since Danny Hall took over in 1994, with eight.
- Georgia Tech (40-17, 19-11 ACC) owns its best record since 2019 and is coming off a semifinal appearance in the ACC Tournament.
- The Jackets have enjoyed a strong month of May, posting a 10-3 record and winning all three series (vs. Western Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 20 Louisville (2-1) & at No. 20 Duke (2-1))
- The Jackets finish the regular season with a 13-6 record on the road (.684 winning %) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3) and the 10th best all-time (since 1895). Should GT win its next road game (vs. Ole Miss this weekend) it would tie 1987 for the best road record with at least 20 games played in program history.
- GT won 10 of its first 11 road games this season for the first time in program history.
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (141) and among the Top 5 in batting average (3rd – .315), hits (3rd – 599), slugging percentage (4th – .538) and runs/game (4th – 8.4).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.47 doubles per game this season, tied for the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.59 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
- Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 39), Doubles (3rd – 141) slugging % (10th – .538) and batting average (13th – .315).
- GT leads the ACC in doubles (141), doubles per game (2.47), average (.315), hits (599), SAC flies (39) slugging % (.538) and runs (477).
- The Yellow Jackets set a postseason program record and tied the all-time ACC Tournament record with seven home runs in their quarterfinal win over California. Six different Jackets contributed to the outburst, led by Burress’ second multi-homer game of the season, hitting his 2nd home run over the Bull down the left field line at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
- Tech was the only team in the ACC tournament with four freshmen in its lineup: ACC Freshman of the Year Alex Hernandez (RF), ACC All-Freshman team member Caleb Daniel (LF), Drew Rogers (DH) and Will Baker (2B). All four contributed RBI over the two games.
- This season, Tech freshman are hitting at a .305 average with a .403 OBP and .558 slug %. They have delivered 145 runs, 184 hits, 35 doubles, 5 triples, 36 HR, 149 RBI, 87 walks 11 sac flies, 5 sac hits and 11 stolen bases with striking out 149 times. (combined output from Hernandez, Daniel, Baker, Rogers, Nathanael Coupet and Connor Shouse as well as pinch-runners Joshua Evans and Cooper McMullen)
AWARD NOTES
- Georgia Tech was well represented in the postseason conference awards with Alex Hernandez winning Freshman of the Year and Coach Hall winning Coach of the year.
- The Jackets also had numerous players on the all-conference teams:
- 1st Team All ACC – Drew Burress & Alex Hernandez
- 2nd Team All ACC – Vahn Lackey, Kyle Lodise, Mason Patel
- 3rd Team All ACC – Brady Jones
- All-Freshman Team – Alex Hernandez & Caleb Daniel
- Hernandez becomes the 7th Yellow Jacket to win Freshman of the Year, joining GT legends Drew Burress (2024), Matt Wieters (2005), Micah Owings (2003), (Mark Teixeira (1999), Nomar Garciaparra (1992), and Jason Varitek (1991).
- Georgia Tech is now tied with North Carolina for the most freshman of the year awards in ACC history since the conference first began awarding them back in 1991. GT and UNC are the only programs with more than five.
- This is Coach Hall’s fifth ACC Coach of the year award, joining UVA’s Brian O’Connor and the legendary Mike Martin (FSU) as the only three coaches in conference history with at least 5 coach of the year honors. Coach Martin holds the conference record with seven while Hall is tied with O’Connor at five.
- Coach Hall won his first Coach of the Year award back in 1997 and has won in ’97, 2000, ’05 and ’19.
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress(1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists:Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
- Burress was named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award for the second year in a row. One of only two players in the nation to do so (also FSU’s Jamie Arnold).
- Lodise was named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, marking the third time in program history Tech has had multiple players on the semifinal ballot, joining Derek Dietrich & Deck McGuire in 2010 and Nomar Garciaparra, Jay Payton and Jason Varitek in 1994.
- Vahn Lackey was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. Georgia Tech is one of three programs with multiple Buster Posey Award winners (Kevin Parada in 2022 and Joey Bart in 2018), alongside Florida State and Southern California.
- Mason Patel was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Pitcher of the Year award. He is the third Yellow Jacket to be named a semifinalist for this award, joining Buck Farmer (2013) and Deck McGuire (2009).
- The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the nation with National Award semifinalist at every hey position up the middle of the field. Lackey (Buster Posey Award SF), Patel (Pitcher of the Year SF) Lodise (Brooks Wallace and Golden Spikes SF) and Burress (Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Trophy SF)
- Tech is one of three programs to have a semifinalist for all five awards, along with UNC and Texas. Of those, the Jackets are the only team with a position player (let alone two) listed as a Golden Spikes semifinalist.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Tech is the only ACC team and one of only seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field (one of only two from the P4) to have three players with at least 58 RBI this season: Alex Hernandez (61), Drew Burress (61) and Kyle Lodise (58). – Other teams include Dallas Baptist, UGA, Rhode Island, USC Upstate, Utah Valley and UTSA.
- Hernandez leads all Power 4 freshman with 61 RBI this season – 5th among Division I first years. He leads all freshmen in the NCAA Tournament field with Florida’s Brendan Lawson (57) in 2nd.
- Burressleads all of Power 4 with 23 doubles this year, tying the Georgia Tech record in the BBCOR era (since 2011). He is in a five-way tie for seventh place in program history for doubles in a single season, tied with GT legends Jason Varitek.(1994), Mark Fischer (1996), Jeff Kindel.(2005) and Jacob Esch (2011).
- His 23 doubles are 2nd among players in the Tournament field, behind only Murray State’s Jonathan Hogart (25).
- Tech is the only ACC team and one of two Power 4 programs (Arizona State) to have three players with 18 or more doubles: Burress(23), Lodise (20) and Carson Kerce (18). GT is one of five teams in the field to do so, along with Arizona State (4), Fresno State (3), Holy Cross (3) and Friday’s opponent, Western Kentucky (3)
- Burress leads the ACC with 42 extra base hits. He is followed close behind by Kyle Lodise, in second with 38, tied with his cousin, Alex (Florida State).
- Georgia Tech leads the ACC with five players at 22 or more extra base hits: Burress (42), Lodise (38), Alex Hernandez (27), Caleb Daniel (24) and Carson Kerce (22)
- On May 4, Burressbecame the 17th Yellow Jacket in the 40-home run club, launching his 39th and 40th career long balls against Western Carolina – his first multi-homer game of 2025. He was already the fastest Jacket in history to break into the 30 HR club, doing so in just 73 games
- He launched two more in Tech’s record-setting ACC Quarterfinal game, putting his career total at 43, sole possession of 10th place in the GT record books 14 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57). He is four HR away from tying Kyle McCann’s record in the BBCOR era (47).
- Burress is the only underclassmen in Division I with 40+ career home runs with his 43 career HRs ranking 25th among players in the tournament despite playing in only 115 career games.
- Of the Top 50 players listed in for career home runs in the NCAA statistical database, Burress ranks 1st among them in HR/game at 0.374 – Texas A&M’s Jace Laviolette is 2nd at 0.362 per game.
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (minimum of 250 ABs – .761). He is 9th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII (minimum of 250 ABs).
- Lackey leads all Power 4 catchers with 73 hits this season – 2nd most among catchers in the field behind only Utah Valley’s Mason Strong (85)
- Senior Mason Patel is 3rd nationally with 11 wins (one behind UNC’s Jake Knapp for the most in the Power 4). He is the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).
- He is now tied for the 13th most wins in a single season in GT history, the most since Kyle Bakker posted 13 wins in 2002.
- Patel is one on only 11 pitchers in the field with double-digit wins and the only pitcher in Division I with at least eight wins and five saves.
- Brady Jones won ACC Pitcher of the Week three weeks ago, after pitching a complete game on-hitter on Sunday, May 11 – the first one-hit shutout by a Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest) and the first to do so against a ranked opponent since at least the turn of the century.
- Jaylen Paden posted the best start of his career on May 11 vs. Louisville, pitching 6.0 no-hit innings, allowing only three walks to 23 batters faced on 93 pitches.
- The outing ties his career-best for innings pitched and is the first time he has not allowed a hit over 6.0+ innings as a collegiate pitcher.
- The Atlanta native recorded his first quality start as a Yellow Jacket and his first since recovering from an injury that forced him to miss most of 2023 and all of the 2024 season. It was his first QS since going for 6.0 innings vs. Georgia State as a member of Georgia Southern back on April 15, 2022, more than three years ago.
- He kept Duke off the board for the final 4.0 innings of the championship clinching win on Saturday (May 17), recording his second save of the year. He allowed only two hits while striking out three.
- Tate McKee is coming off of what might be his most impressive career start – after falling ill in the days before the start, throwing up in his hotel room and “coughing up a lung”, in his own words, between innings, he proceeded to pitch 6.1 innings, tying his career high with 10 strikeouts and setting a new career high with 104 pitches.
- He earned his 7th win of the season, improving his record to 7-3 headed into the tournament.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.