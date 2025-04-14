Jackets Ranked as High as No. 13

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (29-7, 14-4 ACC) has been awarded the No. 13 ranking in Perfect Game, the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and Baseball America’s latest Top-25 polls and No. 14 according to D1 Baseball and the National College Baseball Wriyers Association. The Yellow Jackets sit atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 14-4 record and have been ranked in the Top 25 for four consecutive weeks. Tech moved up four in the D1 Baseball Poll, marking the second straight week GT has been the biggest riser in the poll.

The Jackets are ranked in the Top 15 across all major polls for the first time since March 14, 2022.

Georgia Tech is 29-7, its best start in 15 seasons (2010), including a program-record 10-1 away from home. The Jackets swept California over the weekend (8-5, 15-5(7) & 4-3) giving them consecutive ACC sweeps for the first time since 2011 and improving their conference record to 14-4, the best record in the conference, 1.5 games ahead of Clemson and Florida State

It was the Jackets third ACC sweep of the season, the first time in 14 seasons (since 2011) that GT has swept three or more in-conference foes in the same season.

The No. 13/14 Yellow Jackets will put their ranking on the line this week, playing No. 3/5 Georgia at Truist Park, tomorrow at 7 p.m. Tickets and parking information can be found HERE. The game will be broadcast exclusively over radio, via the GT Gameday App.

This Week’s Schedule

Tuesday – No. 13/14 GT vs. No. 3/5 Georgia – 7 p.m. – Truist Park – Tickets

Friday – No. 13/14 GT at Miami – 8 p.m. – ACC Network

Saturday – No. 13/14 GT at Miami – 4 p.m. – ACC Network

Sunday – No. 13/14 GT at Miami – 1 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

TEAM QUICK HITS

Tech owns the most potent offense in the Power 4, leading the nations top four conferences in batting average (.342), doubles (106), hits (420), on-base % (.445) and runs-per-game (10.1). Tech is among the best in the P4 in slugging % (4 th – .585) and home runs (11 th – 58).

– .585) and home runs (11 – 58). The Jackets are the only ACC program, and one of only five Power 4 teams in the nation, to be Top 25 across DI in both runs-per-game (2 nd – 10.1) and ERA (24 th – 4.13) – also No. 2 Arkansas, No. 2/4 Tennessee, No. 8/9 LSU and No. 11/24 West Virginia

– 10.1) and ERA (24 – 4.13) – also No. 2 Arkansas, No. 2/4 Tennessee, No. 8/9 LSU and No. 11/24 West Virginia Tech has now won at least one game via mercy-rule in each of its last five ACC series (11-1 (7) vs. Pitt / 18-7 (8) at ND / 18-2 (7) vs. No. 3 Clemson / 18-2 (7) at Stanford / 15-5 (7) vs. Cal).

Since Head Coach Danny Hall announced this would be his final season on The Flats, GT is outscoring opponents 120-53 (11 games).

announced this would be his final season on The Flats, GT is outscoring opponents 120-53 (11 games). Georgia Tech is averaging 2.94 doubles per game this season, the most in the nation – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

Tech pitching has struck out 10.2 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.

Tech is Top 10 across Division I in the following statistical categories: Doubles (1 st – 106), Avg. (2 nd – .342), hits (2 nd – 420), runs-per-game (4 th – 10.1), SAC flies (2 nd – 29), slugging % (5 th – .591) and on-base % (6 th – .446).

– 106), Avg. (2 – .342), hits (2 – 420), runs-per-game (4 – 10.1), SAC flies (2 – 29), slugging % (5 – .591) and on-base % (6 – .446). Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1 st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1 st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2 nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).

(1 Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), (1 Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), (2 Team / Perfect Game) and (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game). Burress leads the Power 4 and is third overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.

leads the Power 4 and is third overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history. Tech is the only program in the nation to have three players with 14 or more doubles: Burress (Power 4 leader – 19), Lodise (17) and Carson Kerce (14) and one of only four programs to have more than one (also Murray State, Richmond and Virginia – all with two).

(Power 4 leader – 19), (17) and (14) and one of only four programs to have more than one (also Murray State, Richmond and Virginia – all with two). Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 32 extra-base hits each, as one of the most potent 1-2 hitters in the country. The next closest player in the conference sits at 26 XBH.

and lead the ACC with 32 extra-base hits each, as one of the most potent 1-2 hitters in the country. The next closest player in the conference sits at 26 XBH. Earlier this month, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira , among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17 th , tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).

passed college baseball hall of famer , among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17 , tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57). Lodise leads the ACC with a .860 slugging % this season (5 th in Division I)

leads the ACC with a .860 slugging % this season (5 in Division I) Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.798) by a margin of .051. He is 5th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

