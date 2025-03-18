Jackets Power Past Gardner-Webb, 14-6

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (17-4, 4-2 ACC) took care of business on Tuesday night, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings to cruise to a 14-6 midweek victory over Gardner-Webb (11-11, 1-2 Big South) inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The top of the order came through tonight, as Kyle Lodise, Drew Burress, Kent Schmidt and Alex Hernandez combined for eight runs and 10 RBI. That, along with a 3-for-4 day from Parker Brosius in the nine spot, made Tech’s lineup difficult to deal with as the Yellow Jackets improve to 5-0 in midweek games and 17-4 for the season.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech improves to 17-4 for the first time in nine seasons (2016). It’s the best record through 21 games since starting 18-3 in 2013.

With this win, head coach Danny Hall takes sole possession of 10 th place on the all-time NCAA DI win list, with 1,428. That makes Georgia Tech the only program in Division I with two coaches on the list, also Jim Morris (5 th – 1,594 – coached at Tech from 1982-93)

takes sole possession of 10 place on the all-time NCAA DI win list, with 1,428. That makes Georgia Tech the only program in Division I with two coaches on the list, also Jim Morris (5 – 1,594 – coached at Tech from 1982-93) Tech is outscoring their opponents 20-8 in the 7 th , 8 th and 9 th innings over the last eight games.

, 8 and 9 innings over the last eight games. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Gardner-Webb, 10-0, following today’s result.

The Jackets delivered three doubles to bring their season total to 66 as a team – the most in the country.

Tech pitching struck out 12 GWU batters tonight, the 12th 10+ K performance of the season and tied with the Kennesaw State midweek game (March 4) for the most Ks in a game this month.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Drew Burress maintained the hot streak that earned him ACC Player of the Week yesterday, going 2-for-3 with four RBI (tying his season high) and four runs scored (a new season high).

maintained the hot streak that earned him ACC Player of the Week yesterday, going 2-for-3 with four RBI (tying his season high) and four runs scored (a new season high). He has now scored 10 runs over his last three games, the most over a three-game stretch in his illustrious career in White & Gold.

Burress has now recorded multiple hits in four straight games, going 10-for-16 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored with a 2.075 OPS, two home runs, six doubles and two stolen bases.

has now recorded multiple hits in four straight games, going 10-for-16 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored with a 2.075 OPS, two home runs, six doubles and two stolen bases. He scored the first run of the day today, his 100 th as a Yellow Jacket in this, his 79 th career game. His career RBI total sits at 97 following tonight.

as a Yellow Jacket in this, his 79 career game. His career RBI total sits at 97 following tonight. The Houston County, Ga. native has now reached base in a career-best 39 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season and extends his hitting streak to five games.

His recent efforts bring his on-base percentage to a team-high .505 this season.

Freshman Alex Hernandez maintained his spot atop the team RBI leaderboard, driving in three runs with a 3-for-5 night at the plate. He also started the game at pitcher, tossing the first 3.0 innings allowing only one hit, a two-run homer after allowing a walk, his only two base runners allowed.

maintained his spot atop the team RBI leaderboard, driving in three runs with a 3-for-5 night at the plate. He also started the game at pitcher, tossing the first 3.0 innings allowing only one hit, a two-run homer after allowing a walk, his only two base runners allowed. Hernandez came out in the green, allowing two earned runs but driving in three himself at the plate. He allowed one hit but made up for it with three of his own in a very impressive display.

came out in the green, allowing two earned runs but driving in three himself at the plate. He allowed one hit but made up for it with three of his own in a very impressive display. The Cumming, Ga. native has 10 RBI over his last three games, bringing his season total to a team-high 31 – the first freshman in the Power 4 conferences to break 30 RBI this season.

He has reached base safely in 20 of his 21 games played as a Yellow Jacket while starting in six different positions: second base (9 games), left field (7 games), designated hitter (two games), first base (1 game), pitcher (1 game) and right field (1 game). He would stay in today’s game as the DH after leaving the mound to start the 4th.

Hernandez gives himself some run support with his team-leading 29th RBI of the year 😎 ACCNX – https://t.co/WfSasglW2Q#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @_AlexHernandez2 pic.twitter.com/VdVQHIQI6w — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2025

Sophomore Kent Schmidt has now driven in at least one RBI in 14 of his last 16 games after going 1-for-3 with three RBI and a double.

has now driven in at least one RBI in 14 of his last 16 games after going 1-for-3 with three RBI and a double. He extends his career-best on-base streak to 29 games and his career-best hitting-streak to 15.

It was his 11 th double of the season, Tech entered the game as the only Power 4 program with multiple players at 10+ doubles and the only team in Division I with three in double digits – Drew Burress (12) Kyle Lodise (11) and Kent Schmidt (11) .

double of the season, Tech entered the game as the only Power 4 program with multiple players at 10+ doubles and the only team in Division I with three in double digits – (12) (11) and . Junior right fielder Parker Brosius tied a career high with three hits tonight, going 3-for-4 in the nine-hole and coming around to score twice – his 3 rd mutli-run game of the year.

tied a career high with three hits tonight, going 3-for-4 in the nine-hole and coming around to score twice – his 3 mutli-run game of the year. Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise saw his hitting streak snapped at 15 games, his longest in Division I, still getting on-base and scoring two runs. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 33 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University.

saw his hitting streak snapped at 15 games, his longest in Division I, still getting on-base and scoring two runs. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 33 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University. This was his eighth time this season he has scored multiple runs (38.1% of games).

Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to 10 games dating back to Feb. 28. He would score twice as well, his fourth multi-run performance of the season and third in his last six games.

extended his on-base streak to 10 games dating back to Feb. 28. He would score twice as well, his fourth multi-run performance of the season and third in his last six games. Sophomore Vahn Lackey extended his on-base streak to 26 games after connecting for an RBI single in the 1st That streak dates back to last season and is the longest of his career.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman Alex Hernandez made his first collegiate start. He would face the minimum through the first two innings before giving up a leadoff walk in the third, followed by the games only home run.

made his first collegiate start. He would face the minimum through the first two innings before giving up a leadoff walk in the third, followed by the games only home run. He only needed 39 pitches to get through his three innings of work. It was his longest outing of the season after throwing 1.2 innings on opening weekend (Feb. 16 vs. ODU) on his way to the save.

Hernandez becomes the third Tech pitcher to make his first collegiate start this year, joining R-Soph. Riley Stanford and freshman Connor Chicoli . Tech is 3-0 when its pitcher is making his first-career start.

becomes the third Tech pitcher to make his first collegiate start this year, joining R-Soph. and freshman . Tech is 3-0 when its pitcher is making his first-career start. Freshman Ryan Johnson was first out of the bullpen, completely shutting down the Gardner-Webb bats with 2.0 IP and four strikeouts while only surrendering one hit.

was first out of the bullpen, completely shutting down the Gardner-Webb bats with 2.0 IP and four strikeouts while only surrendering one hit. He keeps his ERA at 0.00 for the season (4.0 IP), making his third appearance of the season and first since Feb. 26 (vs. West Georgia).

He has struck out at least one batter in each of his three appearances, flexing a K/9 rate of 15.75.

Johnson would get credit for the win, the first of his college career.

Welcome to the game @Zip_2024! RJ works a scoreless fourth inning capped by a pair of Ks 🔥 ACCNX – https://t.co/WfSasglW2Q#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/gHjok2Tfek — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 18, 2025

Freshman Cole Royer made his sixth appearance of the year out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts to bring his K/9 to 12.71

made his sixth appearance of the year out of the bullpen, pitching a scoreless sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts to bring his K/9 to 12.71 Freshman Joshua Evans was next out, recording his first-career strikeout as his only out of the game.

was next out, recording his first-career strikeout as his only out of the game. Redshirt freshman Jake Lankie was very impressive, recording four of his five outs via punchout – his first career Ks – and getting Tech out of a sticky situation in the 7 th inning with the lead still comfortably intact.

was very impressive, recording four of his five outs via punchout – his first career Ks – and getting Tech out of a sticky situation in the 7 inning with the lead still comfortably intact. He finished the game with 1.2 IP and 4 Ks while only allowing one hit to start the 8th inning before striking out the next three batters he faced.

Got 'em with the 🧀@thejakelankie with 3 straight Ks to get through the 8th ACCNX – https://t.co/WfSasglW2Q#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/jSyPxaF34S — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 19, 2025

Redshirt sophomore Carson Ballard brought the game to a close with a shutdown ninth inning, retiring the side in order and adding a strikeout for his ninth of the season.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets head out on the road this weekend for an ACC series at Notre Dame (12-6, 1-5 ACC). The series will begin on Friday, March 21st at 4:30 pm and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.