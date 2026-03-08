Jackets Outlast No. 25 Tigers to Collect First Program Win Over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech softball (16-10, 4-2 ACC) not only earned its first ranked victory of the season, but earned its first win over No. 25 Clemson (16-8, 2-1 ACC) in program history with a 4-3 win on Sunday night.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 12 th start of the season, 16 th appearance, on Sunday night and recorded two strikeouts across her 5.0 innings pitched.

made her 12 start of the season, 16 appearance, on Sunday night and recorded two strikeouts across her 5.0 innings pitched. Kenley Hilleary made her 12 th appearance of the season, 10 th relief appearance on Sunday. The senior faced eight batters and collected one strikeout in her 2.0 innings of work.

made her 12 appearance of the season, 10 relief appearance on Sunday. The senior faced eight batters and collected one strikeout in her 2.0 innings of work. Her relief efforts were good enough to earn Hilleary Tech’s first save of the season.

Hilleary’s 10 relief appearances are the most of any pitcher this season while Johnson’s 12 starts are the most for a Yellow Jacket pitcher this season.

Reese Hunter recorded her sixth home run of the season to give Tech the fourth inning lead. She now sits second on the team for home runs this season behind Alyssa Willer who has seven.

recorded her sixth home run of the season to give Tech the fourth inning lead. She now sits second on the team for home runs this season behind who has seven. Jayden Gailey helped secure the 4-3 win for Tech with her fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

helped secure the 4-3 win for Tech with her fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning. Both Hunter and Gailey finished the day with one run, two hits, and two RBI respectively.

Hunter now leads the team with 11 multi-hit games this season while Gailey has six. The catcher also sits with five multi-RBI games while Gailey is just behind her with four multi-RBI games.

Holly Medina was the third Yellow Jacket to see a multi-hit performance in the final game against Clemson with two hits. Medina sits third on the team for multi-hit games with eight so far this season.

With her one hit on Sunday, Willer extended her reached safely streak after getting on base in each of the last 12 games, just one games shy from tying her longest safely reached streak of the season of 13 games. Out of 26 games played this season, Willer has safely reached in 25 games, the most of any Yellow Jacket.

The Sunday win against No. 25 Clemson was the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked win since defeating No. 15 Oklahoma State 6-4 in March of the 2025 season.

Tech’s road win over No. 25 Clemson is also the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked road win since defeating No. 25 Notre Dame 9-8 in April of the 2022 season.

Tech has recorded at least one home run in 17 of its 26 total games played so far this season. Of those 17 games, 11 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The final game of the series began with both teams going scoreless through the first three innings. Tech struck first in the top of the fourth as Hunter slammed a home run over left field that advanced Tucker home from first as well.

Despite denying the Tigers’ a quick response in the fourth, Clemson was able to tie up the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth after runners on first and second were sent running home off a double to center field.

Tech reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth as a Gailey home run over center field stacked another two runs on the board

Clemson scored its final run of the game as the batter was walked with the bases loaded before the final two outs followed.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return home to host UAB on March 10 at 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field before once again hitting the road to take on No. 20 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. March 13-15.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.