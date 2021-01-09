Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Open Homestand Sunday Welcoming Hokies

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion for a two-game homestand beginning Sunday when Virginia Tech visits Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets and Hokies are set to tip at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network. Sam Ravech and Monica McNutt will have the call.

Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid on Thursday, defeating Clemson, 67-55, in Littlejohn Coliseum behind four Jackets in double-figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Tech with 15 points, followed by a double-double from Lorela Cubaj who posted a game- and career-high 20 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Three Jackets are averaging double-figures on the season paced by Lahtinen’s 16.1 points per game average. Cubaj continues to average a double-double on the season (14.1 points, 11.8 rebounds per game).

Currently on a three-game skid, Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3 ACC) is led offensively by Elizabeth Kitley and Aisha Sheppard averaging 18.6 and 18.0 points per game, respectively. Kitley is averaging a double-double with a team-best 11.4 rebounds per game. The Hokies have played only one road game this season, falling at Notre Dame in December. Most recently, Virginia Tech dropped a close four-point decision to Louisville, 71-67.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech, 11-7, despite the Hokies taking last year’s meeting in overtime. The Hokies have won two of the past three contests after the Jackets took four-straight. Tech has defended its home court against the Hokies, leading the series, 5-2, in Atlanta.

Follow Along:
Live Stats: Click Here
Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online
Listen Live: Click Here
Safety Protocols: Click Here

Gameday Publications:
Gameday Roster Card
Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 8, 2021 VIDEO: Women's Basketball at Clemson Highlights

Yellow Jackets top Tigers on the road for third ACC win

VIDEO: Women's Basketball at Clemson Highlights
January 7, 2021 Jackets Roll Past Tigers, 67-55

Four post double-figures; Cubaj drops double-double

Jackets Roll Past Tigers, 67-55
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets