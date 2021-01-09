Jackets Open Homestand Sunday Welcoming Hokies

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion for a two-game homestand beginning Sunday when Virginia Tech visits Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets and Hokies are set to tip at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network. Sam Ravech and Monica McNutt will have the call.

Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid on Thursday, defeating Clemson, 67-55, in Littlejohn Coliseum behind four Jackets in double-figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Tech with 15 points, followed by a double-double from Lorela Cubaj who posted a game- and career-high 20 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Three Jackets are averaging double-figures on the season paced by Lahtinen’s 16.1 points per game average. Cubaj continues to average a double-double on the season (14.1 points, 11.8 rebounds per game).

Currently on a three-game skid, Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3 ACC) is led offensively by Elizabeth Kitley and Aisha Sheppard averaging 18.6 and 18.0 points per game, respectively. Kitley is averaging a double-double with a team-best 11.4 rebounds per game. The Hokies have played only one road game this season, falling at Notre Dame in December. Most recently, Virginia Tech dropped a close four-point decision to Louisville, 71-67.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech, 11-7, despite the Hokies taking last year’s meeting in overtime. The Hokies have won two of the past three contests after the Jackets took four-straight. Tech has defended its home court against the Hokies, leading the series, 5-2, in Atlanta.

