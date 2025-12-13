Jackets Open ACC Play at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (9-2, 0-0 ACC)

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 · 2 p.m. ET · LJVM Coliseum Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Evan Lepler · Analyst: Stan Lewter · Sideline: Matison Little Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 983 · Richard Musterer Live Stats



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A trip to the Tar Heel State opens Atlantic Coast Conference play for Georgia Tech women’s basketball, in the form of a Sunday tilt with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Jackets enter conference action following a treacherous non-conference stretch that has had them on the road in five of the last six games, including a defeat at West Virginia Thursday night. D’Asia Thomas-Harris (14) led the team in scoring, following by 13 from Savannah Samuel.

Sunday marks the first ACC game for the Jackets under first-year head coach Karen Blair.

The Demon Deacons are on the court for the first time in a week after falling in a second-straight home game, this time to Georgetown, 58-56. The back-to-back defeats come after Wake Forest started 9-0 this season.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is the 82nd meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 52-29, having won six of the last eight including a 73-62 victory last season inside McCamish Pavilion.

Wake Forest holds a slim 19-17 advantage on its home court. Tech won the last game at LJVM Coliseum, 58-55, on Feb. 4, 2024.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3 – Georgia Tech has seen its first three double-doubles of the season in three of the last four games (Samuel vs. Florida on Nov. 29; Thomas-Harris at Texas A&M on Dec. 3; Walker vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 8).

14.0 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 14.0 PPG average in the last five games.

13 – Georgia Tech’s 32.3 bench points per game is 13th in the nation and second in the ACC.

43.09 – Georgia Tech averages 43.09 rebounds per game, third-best in the ACC.

82 – Sunday is the 82nd all-time meeting between Wake Forest and Georgia Tech

182 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 182-141 in the first quarter this season.