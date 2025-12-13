Jackets Open ACC Play at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (9-2, 0-0 ACC)
- Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 · 2 p.m. ET · LJVM Coliseum
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Evan Lepler · Analyst: Stan Lewter · Sideline: Matison Little
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 983 · Richard Musterer
- Live Stats
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A trip to the Tar Heel State opens Atlantic Coast Conference play for Georgia Tech women’s basketball, in the form of a Sunday tilt with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Jackets enter conference action following a treacherous non-conference stretch that has had them on the road in five of the last six games, including a defeat at West Virginia Thursday night. D’Asia Thomas-Harris (14) led the team in scoring, following by 13 from Savannah Samuel.
Sunday marks the first ACC game for the Jackets under first-year head coach Karen Blair.
The Demon Deacons are on the court for the first time in a week after falling in a second-straight home game, this time to Georgetown, 58-56. The back-to-back defeats come after Wake Forest started 9-0 this season.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday is the 82nd meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 52-29, having won six of the last eight including a 73-62 victory last season inside McCamish Pavilion.
Wake Forest holds a slim 19-17 advantage on its home court. Tech won the last game at LJVM Coliseum, 58-55, on Feb. 4, 2024.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3 – Georgia Tech has seen its first three double-doubles of the season in three of the last four games (Samuel vs. Florida on Nov. 29; Thomas-Harris at Texas A&M on Dec. 3; Walker vs. Norfolk State on Dec. 8).
14.0 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 14.0 PPG average in the last five games.
13 – Georgia Tech’s 32.3 bench points per game is 13th in the nation and second in the ACC.
43.09 – Georgia Tech averages 43.09 rebounds per game, third-best in the ACC.
82 – Sunday is the 82nd all-time meeting between Wake Forest and Georgia Tech
182 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 182-141 in the first quarter this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- A Yellow Jacket has recorded a double-double in three of the last four games after not having one in the first seven games of the season.
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 182-141 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 351-284.
- Georgia Tech is ranked 13th in the country and second in the ACC averaging 32.3 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 43.09 rebounds per game – third in the league.
- Georgia Tech is 4-2 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 18-6 in its last 24 games at home and has won 13 of its last 15 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech has not shied away from a challenge this season, with its opponents:
- On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
