Jackets Knock Off No. 10 Virginia Tech for First Top 10 Victory

BLACKSBURG, VA. – Georgia Tech softball (28-23, 9-11 ACC) picked up its first top 10 win and third top 25 victory of the season, defeating No. 10 Virginia Tech (38-7, 12-5 ACC) 6-2 on Saturday night.

QUICK HITS

The 6-2 win over No. 10 Virginia Tech marked Georgia Tech softball’s highest ranked true road win in program history.

Saturday’s victory was Georgia Tech softball’s fifth top 10 win in program history and its highest ranked win since the Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 UgA 2-0 on The Flats in 2012.

Sydnie Watts made her 13 th start, 21 st appearance, on Saturday in game two against the Hokies. Watts went on to record two strikeouts against 13 batters faced across 2.2 innings pitched. The sophomore only surrendered two hits and one run to the No. 10 ranked Hokies.

made her 13 start, 21 appearance, on Saturday in game two against the Hokies. Watts went on to record two strikeouts against 13 batters faced across 2.2 innings pitched. The sophomore only surrendered two hits and one run to the No. 10 ranked Hokies. Kenley Hilleary made her 24 th relief appearance, 26 th appearance, in game two. Hilleary tied her season high in strikeouts as she sat down five Hokies out of 18 faced across 4.1 innings of work.

made her 24 relief appearance, 26 appearance, in game two. Hilleary tied her season high in strikeouts as she sat down five Hokies out of 18 faced across 4.1 innings of work. Hilleary has been Georgia Tech’s primary relief pitcher this season, leading the pitching staff with 24 relief appearances. She sits win three wins, two of which were collected against ranked opponents (No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech), and all of which were collected against ACC opponents (Notre Dame. No. 14 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech).

Alyssa Willer and Emma Simon helped fuel Georgia Tech’s offense with both sophomores slamming home runs and finishing game two with multiple RBI.

and helped fuel Georgia Tech’s offense with both sophomores slamming home runs and finishing game two with multiple RBI. Simon’s second inning home run brings her to five home runs this season. The shortstop is one of six Yellow Jackets to have record five of more home runs this season. Her two runs in game two brought her to five multi-run performances this season.

Willer now sits second on the team for home runs this season, behind Gracyn Tucker (16), after slamming her 13 th of the season in the third inning and is now tied with Tucker for runs batted in (51).

(16), after slamming her 13 of the season in the third inning and is now tied with Tucker for runs batted in (51). Holly Medina and Tucker were the Yellow Jackets’ top hitters on Saturday night as they both recorded three hits each. Medina sits behind Tucker (16), with 15 multi-hit games this season. Both sit just behind Willer who has recorded 18 multi-hit games this season after her pair of hits on Saturday.

and Tucker were the Yellow Jackets’ top hitters on Saturday night as they both recorded three hits each. Medina sits behind Tucker (16), with 15 multi-hit games this season. Both sit just behind Willer who has recorded 18 multi-hit games this season after her pair of hits on Saturday. Medina sits with the Yellow Jackets longest active reached safely streak after safely getting on base in each of the last eight games.

Georgia Tech is one of three unranked schools to have picked off a win from No. 10 Virginia Tech (Michigan State, Charlotte). The Yellow Jackets are also one of three unranked teams to hold the Hokies to only two or less runs (Winthrop, Charlotte). The last time Georgia Tech held Virginia Tech to two or less runs was in the 2018 season when the Yellow Jackets shutout the Hokies, 3-0.

The game two win in Blacksburg, Va. was Georgia Tech’s first win in Hokie territory since its 6-4 finish in 2021.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech got on the board first once again as Simon sent one over left center field, bringing Paige Vukadinovich home with her.

home with her. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead in the top of the third after holding the Hokies scoreless through the bottom half of the second. Willer added one more run to the board with a solo home run over left center.

Virginia Tech was able to score their first run in the bottom half of the third after a walk advanced the loaded bases.

Both teams posted zeros in the fourth and fifth innings before Georgia Tech added another three runs on three hits and one Hokie error in the top of the sixth to lead by five runs. Willer’s single to the short stop advanced the loaded bases, including Simon and Duffel both of which came home safely. A single from Medina off the first pitch proved to be enough for Raegan Wall to use her speed to make it home.

to use her speed to make it home. With runners on first and third, Virginia Tech saw its final run of the game come across off a sac fly out to left field before Hilleary got the final out swinging.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in Blacksburg, Va. to conclude the final conference road series against No. 10 Virginia Tech April 19. Sunday’s final game of the series can be streamed via ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.