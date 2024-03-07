Jackets Host Youngstown State in Four-Game Series

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (7-4) vs. YOUNGSTOWN STATE PENGUINS (0-10)
March 8-10, 2024 • 2 PM, 1 PM (DH), 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live (Game 1) | Watch Live (Game 2)
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Robert Winborne
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats (Game 1) | Live Stats (Game 2)
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy & Wiley Ballard
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball continues its homestand with a four-game series against Youngstown State on March 8-10 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Yellow Jackets and Penguins have faced off six times previously, dating back to 2008, with Tech holding a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series.
• The last time the two squared off was a three-game series where Tech took the series 2-1.
• Leading the Georgia Tech offense has been Mike Becchetti (.385) and true freshman Drew Burress, who’s hitting .375.
• Burress continues to lead the country with nine home runs and 0.82 homers per game. He ranks third in the ACC (19th nationally) with 20 RBI and fourth nationally with 1.104 slugging percentage.
• Tech currently has four .300 hitters – Becchetti, Burress, Trey Yunger (.346) and Payton Green (.316)
• Cam Jones (.286) and John Giesler (.280) are right on the cusp of .300 to round out Tech’s top hitters.
• Tech’s starting pitchers have been terrific this season, working a combined 4.40 ERA in 11 starts.
• RHP Aeden Finateri has turned in two quality starts this season and put up a 1.06 ERA with a 21:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• RHP Logan McGuire has a 5.00 ERA, but allowed just two runs in 5.0 innings and a career-high nine strikeouts (to zero walks) on Sunday vs. UGA.
• LHP Camron Hill (2.25 ERA) will also once again take the ball Friday and will look to compile another strong start.
