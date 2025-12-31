Jackets Host #18 Notre Dame for New Year's Day Clash

Georgia Tech (5-9, 0-2 ACC) vs. #18/18 Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to ring in the new year Thursday afternoon with a marquee ACC clash against #18 Notre Dame inside McCamish Pavilion.

Led by 14.1 points per game from Talayah Walker, Tech gears up for its first home conference game of the season and first under head coach Karen Blair.

Last time out, the Jackets closed out the non-conference slate with a 79-63 win over Wofford. The final game of 2025 saw Walker erupt for a career-high 22 points. She was joined in career-day performances by Brianna Turnage (17 rebounds – the most by a Jacket this season) and a near-triple-double from Erica Moon (11 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds – all personal bests). Tech shot 81.3% in the first quarter and led 28-16 after the quarter and 48-27 at the half. The Jackets had a season-high 29 assists on 32 made shots.

Notre Dame opens its 2026 slate after routing Pitt, 94-59 on Monday. The Irish have played just three true road games this season with a 2-1 record.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

SERIES HISTORY

This New Year’s Day showdown marks the 21st meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish, and 20th as members of the ACC. Notre Dame has won each of the last six in the series.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Georgia Tech closed out the 2025-26 non-conference slate on Dec. 28 with a 79-63 win over Wofford. The win got Tech to 5-2 at home this season.

16.5 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 16.5 PPG average in ACC play this season.

22 – Walker scored 22 points against Wofford. It marked her second-straight 20-point game and third in the last five games.

28.8 – Georgia Tech’s 28.8 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 30th in the nation.

31.3 – Georgia Tech averages 31.3 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and eighth in the country.

246 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 246-194 (+52) in the first quarter this season.