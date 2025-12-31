Jackets Host #18 Notre Dame for New Year's Day Clash

Georgia Tech (5-9, 0-2 ACC) vs. #18/18 Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 ACC)
- Thursday. Jan. 1, 2025 · 4 p.m. ET · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 981 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to ring in the new year Thursday afternoon with a marquee ACC clash against #18 Notre Dame inside McCamish Pavilion.
Led by 14.1 points per game from Talayah Walker, Tech gears up for its first home conference game of the season and first under head coach Karen Blair.
Last time out, the Jackets closed out the non-conference slate with a 79-63 win over Wofford. The final game of 2025 saw Walker erupt for a career-high 22 points. She was joined in career-day performances by Brianna Turnage (17 rebounds – the most by a Jacket this season) and a near-triple-double from Erica Moon (11 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds – all personal bests). Tech shot 81.3% in the first quarter and led 28-16 after the quarter and 48-27 at the half. The Jackets had a season-high 29 assists on 32 made shots.
Notre Dame opens its 2026 slate after routing Pitt, 94-59 on Monday. The Irish have played just three true road games this season with a 2-1 record.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.
SERIES HISTORY
This New Year’s Day showdown marks the 21st meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish, and 20th as members of the ACC. Notre Dame has won each of the last six in the series.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5 – Georgia Tech closed out the 2025-26 non-conference slate on Dec. 28 with a 79-63 win over Wofford. The win got Tech to 5-2 at home this season.
16.5 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 16.5 PPG average in ACC play this season.
22 – Walker scored 22 points against Wofford. It marked her second-straight 20-point game and third in the last five games.
28.8 – Georgia Tech’s 28.8 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 30th in the nation.
31.3 – Georgia Tech averages 31.3 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and eighth in the country.
246 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 246-194 (+52) in the first quarter this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (14.1) and has three 20-point games in the last five
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 246-194 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 455-391.
- Georgia Tech is ranked third in the ACC and 30th in the nation with 28.8 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 43.36 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 27th nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 5-2 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 19-6 in its last 25 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
