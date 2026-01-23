Jackets Host No. 18 Clemson in Marquee Saturday Matchup

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to carry momentum off a road win at NC State into a Saturday matinee against No. 18 Clemson. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures against the Wolfpack, paced by 21 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Jaeden Mustaf logged his first collegiate double-double behind 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Tech shot 51.9 percent from the field, while holding NC State to a 37.1 percent clip.

Clemson comes into Saturday off its first ACC loss of the season, dropping an 80-76 overtime contest against NC State. The Tigers are 3-2 when competing on the road. After dropping its first two road contests, Clemson has won the last three, most recently a 76-61 win at Notre Dame. RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers offensively, contributing 12.2 points per game.