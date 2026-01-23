Jackets Host No. 18 Clemson in Marquee Saturday Matchup

GEORGIA TECH (11-8, 2-4 ACC) vs. No. 18/18 CLEMSON (16-4, 6-1 ACC)
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to carry momentum off a road win at NC State into a Saturday matinee against No. 18 Clemson. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures against the Wolfpack, paced by 21 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Jaeden Mustaf logged his first collegiate double-double behind 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Tech shot 51.9 percent from the field, while holding NC State to a 37.1 percent clip.
Clemson comes into Saturday off its first ACC loss of the season, dropping an 80-76 overtime contest against NC State. The Tigers are 3-2 when competing on the road. After dropping its first two road contests, Clemson has won the last three, most recently a 76-61 win at Notre Dame. RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers offensively, contributing 12.2 points per game.
SERIES HISTORY
The oldest and longest-running series Georgia Tech has against an ACC member, the Yellow Jackets and Clemson Tigers are set to meet for the 149th time in program history on Saturday. Clemson leads the all-time series, 79-69, after the teams split last year’s regular season meetings with each team taking their respective road matchups. Georgia Tech look the last meeting against Clemson, collecting a triple overtime win in Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2025.
