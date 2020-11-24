Jackets Host Georgia State to Open Season Wednesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will officially open the 2020-21 campaign on Wednesday, playing host to cross-town rival Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets and Panthers are slated to tip at noon on ACC Network Extra.
The Yellow Jackets and Panthers met last season in McCamish Pavilion the Tech taking away a 69-28 victory. Lorela Cubaj posted a double-double behind 12 points and 12 rebounds as Tech limited GSU to a 16.7 percent shooting clip.
Tech and GSU will meet on the hardwood for the 40th time in program history on Wednesday. The Jackets lead the all-time series, 28-11, including a 14-5 advantage in McCamish Pavilion.
