Jackets Host Cougars in Season-Opener Tuesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens the 2019-20 campaign Tuesday night welcoming Houston for a 7 p.m. tip on ACC Network Extra in the season-opener for both teams. The meeting will be the second in program history between the Yellow Jackets and Cougars.

Tech and Houston met last season with the Cougars taking the decision in double overtime despite the Jackets’ starting five all scoring in double-figures. Tech shot 57.6 percent from the field to Houston’s 37.5 percent effort, but the Cougars converted 19-of-33 free throw attempts to seal the win.

