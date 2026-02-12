Jackets Hit the Road for the Florida Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball loads the bus for the first time this season to take on No. 5 Florida, FIU, and Marshall in the Florida Classic in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 13-15.

Tournament Schedule

Feb. 13: FIU vs. Georgia Tech | 1 p.m. | Live Stats

No. 5 Florida vs. Georgia Tech | 6 p.m. | Live Stats

Feb. 14: FIU vs. Georgia Tech | 9 a.m. | Live Stats

Marshall vs. Georgia Tech | 11:30 a.m. | Live Stats

Feb. 15: No. 5 Florida vs. Georgia Tech | 11:30 a.m. | Live Stats

*Only live stats will be available for the Florida Classic

Storylines

Georgia Tech softball secured its first midweek win of the season on Tuesday after downing the Owls of Kennesaw State 10-2 in six innings.

Alyssa Willer led Tech’s offense with three runs on four hits, two of which were home runs.

led Tech’s offense with three runs on four hits, two of which were home runs. Willer saw her first home run of the season in the bottom of the first before hitting her second home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Her Tuesday performance saw the sophomore tie her career high for at bats (4), for runs (3), and hits (4) while also recording a new career high for total bases (11).

The left fielder becomes the third Yellow Jacket to record multiple home runs so far this season. She also becomes Tech’s second player to see a multi-home run game this season.

Kenley Hilleary made her third appearance, second start, of the season on Tuesday night. Against her former school, the senior faced 17 batters and recorded three strikeouts across 3.1 innings pitched.

made her third appearance, second start, of the season on Tuesday night. Against her former school, the senior faced 17 batters and recorded three strikeouts across 3.1 innings pitched. Sydnie Watts relieved Hilleary in the fourth inning and recorded three strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 2.2 innings pitched to earn her first win of the season.

relieved Hilleary in the fourth inning and recorded three strikeouts against 11 batters faced across 2.2 innings pitched to earn her first win of the season. Tech softball has recorded at least one home run in five out of seven games played for far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in four games this year as well.

Tech began the season gong 4-2 in the annual 27 th Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field.

Buzz Classic Tournament at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets saw their first ranked games of the season during the tournament as they took on No. 16 Alabama on both Friday and Saturday.

After the first seven games, six Yellow Jackets are batting .400 or better with freshman Madi Duffel leading the group batting .500.

leading the group batting .500. Tech’s combined 12 home runs are good enough for a seventh-place national ranking and a first-place conference ranking for total home runs. The Yellow Jackets are also ranked 16 th nationally, first in the ACC, for runs batted in (45).

nationally, first in the ACC, for runs batted in (45). Tucker is currently ranked fourth in the nation for home runs (4), sixth in the nation for RBI (12), and eighth in the nation for total bases (22).

Series Notes

This will be the fourth all time meeting between Tech and FIU. The Jackets trail 3-0 in the series against the Panthers with every loss being away from their stomping grounds.

Tech’s most recent meeting with FIU was cut short as the game was called in the sixth inning with the Panther’s leading 3-2 due to the Yellow Jackets’ drop time to make their flight home.

Against the hosting No. 5 Florida Gators, Tech trails the overall series 7-1 with every meeting being a road matchup for the Jackets. Despite being in Gainesville, Fla. for its 2025 NCAA Tournament run, Tech’s last meeting with Florida resulted in a 7-1 loss during its 2022 NCAA Tournament run.

Tech enters the tournament leading 5-0 in the overall series against Marshall. The Jackets have collected four of their five wins against the Herd on neutral grounds. Saturday’s meeting will be the first since Tech’s 7-5 win back in 2013.

Full Steam Ahead

